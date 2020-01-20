The Rev. Joseph Washington urged the crowd to love one another without boundaries as he paid tribute to paid tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
“He wanted every black and white and brown [person] to come together like we are today,” said Conway’s HOPE Church pastor at this year’s Drum Major Awards breakfast Monday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.”
A drum major is a person who leads a marching band.
As such, the annual ceremony recognizes those who have demonstrated selflessness through their work to benefit the community. The event is presented by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation and is part of the city’s annual week-long celebration that coincides with MLK Day.
“Our theme for this week is building unity and inclusion in our city,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “And the way to do that is by coming together.”
Coastal Carolina President David Decenzo received a lifetime achievement award for academic and educational excellence. He said he would accept the award on behalf of the university.
Mary Cumbee Riley, who was involved in encouraging the city of Myrtle Beach to hold a yearly MLK celebration over a dozen years ago along with her husband Herbert and others, also received an award. Herbert Riley, a longtime community leader who died last year, was posthumously honored.
This year’s award recipients also included Myrtle Beach High School girls basketball coach Jennifer Dennison, who won the Good Samaritan award, and Andrena Baker, an assistant principal at Pee Dee Elementary School who received the Professional Service Award.
Paul Juliano of the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee was selected to receive the Judicial and Law Enforcement Award.
Sidney Thompson, board chair of Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, is this year’s Faith and Civic Activism Award recipient.
State House Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford, R-Socastee was given the Legislative and Political Activist Award, and Verlene Dewitt, who has served as second vice chair of the Horry County Democratic Party, is this year’s recipient of the Community Political and Activist Award.
Michael Jacoby Chesnut with Big Mike’s Soul Food was named Entrepreneur of the Year.
In addition, the Rev. Thomas Brittain, pastor emeritus at First United Methodist Church of Myrtle Beach, received the Community Leader of the Year Award.
Natasha Brown, the manager of a local Walmart, was chosen to receive the Corporate Community Service Award due to efforts by Walmart including gun- and ammunition-related changes implemented and pulling electronic cigarettes off the shelves.
James Pasley Jr., executive director and chief executive officer of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, was honored as the recipient of the Grand Strand Leadership Award.
Myrtle Beach wedding officiant Eric Hunt was chosen as Hospitality Services Member of the Year. Tiffany Doolittle of Dagwood’s Deli and Bumstead’s Pub and Patricia Gardner of Caribbean Resort & Villas are the recipients of the front line employee of the year and heart of the house employee of the year awards, respectively. Also, Frank's & Frank's Outback was honored as Chef of the Year. Johnny Daskalis with Johnny D’s Waffles & Bakery is 2020’s Restauranteur of the Year and Erik Reis with Staybridge Suites was named Hotelier of the Year.
Myrtle Beach High School football coach Mickey Wilson was awarded for his work in student athletics.
Myrtle Beach High School’s boys tennis and football teams that both won state championships this past year were also recognized.
Shannon Jesequel, a fifth-grade teacher at Conway Elementary who was named Horry County Schools’ 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year, was also commended as an honoree.
Teresa Grubb Lynch, widow of longtime Myrtle Beach High tennis coach and teacher Rivers Lynch, accepted an award for student excellence in academics and athletics on his behalf.
Upcoming Grand Strand Freedom Week events include a small business workshop Tuesday from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, an economic development summit Tuesday at the train depot from 4-6 p.m. and a job fair from noon 3-p.m. Wednesday at Horry Georgetown Technical College’s conference center at The Market Common. There will also be a bias training workshop Thursday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and a film and video awards festival Friday from 6-9 p.m at the Asher Theatre.
