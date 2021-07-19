An Horry County nurse pleaded guilty to illegal possession of prescription drugs Thursday, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Carrie Ann Matarese, 41, of Galivants Ferry, pleaded guilty in general sessions court Thursday on three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, the release said. Matarese was sentenced to 90 days in jail suspended and placed on probation for a year.
According to the release, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control referred the case to the South Carolina Attorney General's Medical Fraud Control Unit and a joint investigation was conducted. The investigation revealed that between February 22 and 23, 2020, Matarese, who was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Compass Post Acute Rehab Center in Conway, obtained medications that are defined as controlled substances and were prescribed to residents under her care.
Matarese had the medications unlawfully for her personal use and not for the residents, the release said. The release added that there was no evidence that any residents were not given medications as prescribed.
