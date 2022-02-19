Scarred dirt, pipes stacked and flagged stakes on 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach might not look like the beginning of a promising vision. But by the end of the year, it will be a second chance at life for homeless veterans in Horry County.

The Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center out of Little River is working on building 40 tiny homes in Myrtle Beach, along with 20 more tiny homes behind their offices in Little River.

The center, which opened in May of 2009, provides a variety of services for veterans such as financial services, disability claims, spouse benefits, housing, training programs that help with resumes and job placement. It also serves as a hub to direct veterans and their spouses to other agencies that can help.

Scott Dulebohn, the center’s director, said there are about 300 homeless veterans in Horry County and he expects those numbers to increase.

“We have eight veterans that live here right now and we’re out in the middle of nowhere,” Dulebohn anticipating more veterans would seek help when they see the Myrtle Beach village start to take shape within a month. “It’s going to explode,” he said.

Myrtle Beach city leaders, such as city councilman John Krajc, are excited to see what the village will bring to the neighborhood.

“I think the addition of a housing project, such as this, to serve those who have given so much of their life to our country and to our freedoms and protections is a great use for that land,” Krajc said.

Both the money to build the homes as well as the land was donated to the center anonymously by a veteran from South Carolina, said Dulebohn.

The homes are roughly 150 square feet with enough room for a futon or pull-out couch as well as a bathroom and sink. Dulebohn said the homes will be American Disabilities Act compliant. The homes will also include an HVAC system, donated by One Hour Heating and Air, according to Dulebohn.

The 40 tiny homes will not be the only feature on the two-acre property in Myrtle Beach. It will also include a centralized building to provide a place veterans can gather and foster a sense of community.