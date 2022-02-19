Scarred dirt, pipes stacked and flagged stakes on 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach might not look like the beginning of a promising vision. But by the end of the year, it will be a second chance at life for homeless veterans in Horry County.
The Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center out of Little River is working on building 40 tiny homes in Myrtle Beach, along with 20 more tiny homes behind their offices in Little River.
The center, which opened in May of 2009, provides a variety of services for veterans such as financial services, disability claims, spouse benefits, housing, training programs that help with resumes and job placement. It also serves as a hub to direct veterans and their spouses to other agencies that can help.
Scott Dulebohn, the center’s director, said there are about 300 homeless veterans in Horry County and he expects those numbers to increase.
“We have eight veterans that live here right now and we’re out in the middle of nowhere,” Dulebohn anticipating more veterans would seek help when they see the Myrtle Beach village start to take shape within a month. “It’s going to explode,” he said.
Myrtle Beach city leaders, such as city councilman John Krajc, are excited to see what the village will bring to the neighborhood.
“I think the addition of a housing project, such as this, to serve those who have given so much of their life to our country and to our freedoms and protections is a great use for that land,” Krajc said.
Both the money to build the homes as well as the land was donated to the center anonymously by a veteran from South Carolina, said Dulebohn.
The homes are roughly 150 square feet with enough room for a futon or pull-out couch as well as a bathroom and sink. Dulebohn said the homes will be American Disabilities Act compliant. The homes will also include an HVAC system, donated by One Hour Heating and Air, according to Dulebohn.
The 40 tiny homes will not be the only feature on the two-acre property in Myrtle Beach. It will also include a centralized building to provide a place veterans can gather and foster a sense of community.
“I don’t want the veterans to just hang out in the houses,” Dulebohn said. “We’re just going to do little kitchen stuff along with laundry, that way they can get out of the homes and engage with everybody.”
And it’s easy and quick to qualify for a tiny home, Dulebohn said.
Veterans have to present paperwork showing they were honorably discharged and sit for about an hour with Dulebohn to see if they are good fit.
Dulebohn does have a few rules though for those staying at the tiny homes.
“No partying, no drugs and alcohol here,” Dulebohn said. “We give them the first time, pretty lenient with that. And then we work with them saying ‘let’s get you better.’”
Plus, he added, the veterans are required to pay $200 monthly into an escrow account.
The veterans can stay in their tiny home as long as they want, Dulebohn said, but if they choose to leave they get the money in the escrow account that may help them with future deposits such as rent or electric.
“Hopefully it’s a deposit to buy a house,” Dulebohn said. “That’s what I’d like them to do.”
Dulebohn hopes to have construction begin in early March. Once the infrastructure is complete and cement pads poured, Dulebohn said the homes will be built in sections, with 10 homes being built at a time. Each section will take between 60-90 days to complete, he added.
Later this summer, he added, the tiny home initiative will be on stage to draw more attention. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning has asked the center to build a tiny home on one of the stages during the Carolina Country Music Fest in June. That home will be given to veteran in the Sunday lineup featuring Jason Aldean.
Moving forward, both Dulebohn and city leaders hope to see projects like tiny homes for homeless veterans spread across the county and around the country.
“It’s not a city-wide problem. It’s not a county-wide problem or a state-wide problem, it’s a national problem,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilman Gregg Smith. “We have to take care of our veterans and do what we can to support them and provide them with the future they deserve.”
