Not everyone gets a Thanksgiving.
That's why Tim Carter spent the holiday trying to bring food and fellowship to those who would otherwise go without.
"We want to be the arm for God to serve," said Carter, a pastor and the founder of Sonshine Recovery Ministries, who spent Thursday sharing deep-fried turkey, collared greens and pumpkin pie with the hungry and homeless.
"We want people to come here and see that they're loved and that God loves them," said Carter, who was once homeless. "There's a way out of addiction and homelessness when you submit to Christ."
Despite little advertising for the event, dozens of people had lined up by 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Midtown Inn & Cottages in Myrtle Beach.
Walking from the north end of Ocean Boulevard, Shawn Kennedy ran into a friend who told him that "they were feeding at Midtown." When he arrived, he couldn't believe the spread.
"It's a blessing," Kennedy said, holding a styrofoam tray full of food. "I don't really have the family to do this with."
Jaret Hucks, the owner of Midtown, has been frying turkeys on the hotel's property for the past four years. In his first year, he gathered with friends and family as they ate and enjoyed each other's company. Then Hurricane Florence hit in 2018.
"We just decided that we were going to feed everybody," he said.
While hurricanes, floods and now the COVID-19 pandemic have hit the Grand Strand in recent years, Hucks said it's important to hold an event like this every year — regardless of what's going on in the world. This is the first year that Sonshine and Midtown have partnered to host a Thanksgiving dinner.
"This area in downtown Myrtle Beach has a large homeless population," Hucks said. "They don't have food. They don't have clothes. For us to be able to come out here and give it to them is great."
Hucks estimated that nearly 400 people would be served a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday afternoon.
Along with the meals, Sonshine Recovery Ministries offered over a dozen boxes filled with clothes for all people in attendance to pick and choose from. Stuffed in a plastic grocery bag was new coat that Kennedy had picked out for himself.
"It's a nice little coat," Kennedy said.
He praised the organizers of the event.
"I can't express the gratitude I have for them," Kennedy said. "I wish there was something we could for them."
While he was helping volunteers fry turkeys, Hucks noticed that there were more people picking out clothes than there were eating food.
Not only could attendees get a free Thanksgiving dinner and some clothes, but they could also snag a meal for later thanks to Food Lion. Bruce Cartwright, a board member at Sonshine Recovery Ministries, said Food Lion donated 100 food boxes for Thursday's event.
"We have had some people come and thank us before they leave, letting us know that they literally had no food in the house and that this was a lifesaver for them," he said. "It's a very big need here in Myrtle Beach on these streets."
