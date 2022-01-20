Outside the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand facility on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach, there now sits a small, wooden Little Free Library filled with books.
The Little Free Library outside of the Boys and Girls Club was dedicated to Dr. Tracy Bailey, the club’s CEO, on Wednesday as part of the Leadership Grand Strand (LGS) program from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
For Bailey, this particular Little Free Library is incredibly significant to her.
“Physically, parts of the Little Free Library itself were built by my dad, who was a big proponent of reading and taught me to love words,” Bailey said.
Parts of the inside were made of her father’s toolbox while the rest of the wood that made the library was from Bailey’s hometown of Santee, South Carolina. That extra special touch made Bailey even more excited about the latest amenity added to the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.
“This was a man that had to leave school when he was in eighth grade so I think he never would have imagined that his legacy would be honored in this way,” Bailey said.
The symbolism of her late father’s toolbox certainly echoes in the overall goal of the Little Free Library – the promotion of literacy.
“Literacy is so important because it’s one of those essential tools that you need in order to be successful later in life,” Bailey said. “You have to build those blocks when you’re young. And this toolbox being inside Little Free Library represents that work that you do when you’re young that will help you be successful when you’re older.”
The Little Free Library is a public bookcase that allows community members to exchange books at no cost.
“We’ve got a place where we can exchange books and kids can come and grab something and you know, escape inside the pages of the book when the weather isn’t great or when they just can’t get out,” Bailey said.
The Little Free Library was already packed with books, from young adult novels by P.C. and Kristin Cast to the works of Kristin Hannah, something that excites Bailey.
“We don’t have to really do anything and kids can just walk up and grab a book,” Bailey said. “It’s a perfect time to curl up with a good book.”
Having this addition to the Boys and Girls Club is something that she and the staff appreciates.
“It just adds to the ambience here,” Bailey said.
Members of the Boys and Girls Club, Chamber of Commerce and folks from the community came out on a sunny and cool Wednesday afternoon to take part and watch the honorary ribbon cutting for the Little Free Library.
Bailey said she was beyond pleased seeing the amount of support, especially for progressing the importance of reading in the Myrtle Beach community.
“It means a lot to me to be recognized for what I’ve tried to give to the community, but it means even more to me that the kids who are not necessarily getting what they need in terms of academic achievement or literacy that they will get the attention that they deserve,” Bailey said.
Bailey's long-standing passion for reading goes beyond her work at the Boys and Girls Club. In 2010, she founded Freedom Readers, an afterschool and summer literacy program serving Horry and Georgetown counties. Bailey continued her passion for reading, literacy and its progression through the community by earning a Ph.D. in education with a specialization in language and literacy from the University of South Carolina in 2013.
Her dedication to the advancement of literacy on the Grand Strand has led Bailey to being honored as the 2021 LGS Ann DeBock Award. The annual award honors an LGS graduate who exhibits outstanding leadership and service. The recipient must volunteer in service or civic roles, serve on appointed boards or commissions, and exhibit an overall demonstration of effective leadership skills.
In 2020, Bailey was brought in as the club’s CEO following the former director being charged with six counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand were confident in the leadership that was brought aboard when Bailey was named as CEO and Bailey is excited to see what the future holds for the club in 2022 and the years to come.
“We’ve got big plans and just thinking about all of the great things that the kids here can accomplish and achieve,” Bailey said.
Going forward, Bailey’s message to the community was positive, saying to keep pressing forward, regardless of the challenges that lay ahead.
“Keep your head to the sky,” Bailey said. “Keep pressing and keep moving forward, no matter what adversity you might face. There’s always success on the other side of the challenge if you keep going.”
