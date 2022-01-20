Outside the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand facility on Dunbar Street in Myrtle Beach, there now sits a small, wooden Little Free Library filled with books.

The Little Free Library outside of the Boys and Girls Club was dedicated to Dr. Tracy Bailey, the club’s CEO, on Wednesday as part of the Leadership Grand Strand (LGS) program from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

For Bailey, this particular Little Free Library is incredibly significant to her.

“Physically, parts of the Little Free Library itself were built by my dad, who was a big proponent of reading and taught me to love words,” Bailey said.

Parts of the inside were made of her father’s toolbox while the rest of the wood that made the library was from Bailey’s hometown of Santee, South Carolina. That extra special touch made Bailey even more excited about the latest amenity added to the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.

“This was a man that had to leave school when he was in eighth grade so I think he never would have imagined that his legacy would be honored in this way,” Bailey said.

The symbolism of her late father’s toolbox certainly echoes in the overall goal of the Little Free Library – the promotion of literacy.

“Literacy is so important because it’s one of those essential tools that you need in order to be successful later in life,” Bailey said. “You have to build those blocks when you’re young. And this toolbox being inside Little Free Library represents that work that you do when you’re young that will help you be successful when you’re older.”

The Little Free Library is a public bookcase that allows community members to exchange books at no cost.

“We’ve got a place where we can exchange books and kids can come and grab something and you know, escape inside the pages of the book when the weather isn’t great or when they just can’t get out,” Bailey said.

The Little Free Library was already packed with books, from young adult novels by P.C. and Kristin Cast to the works of Kristin Hannah, something that excites Bailey.