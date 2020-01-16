The first preliminary round of the Create! Conway’s Muse on the Waccamaw songwriting contest begins this Saturday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at Shine Café in Conway.
Sponsored by Southern Harmony Recording Studio, Conway Glass, Studio Kook, Shine Café, Good Day Café, and Borgata Bar and Grill, the contest will showcase the best local and regional songwriting talent.
The winner of the contest will win an eight-hour recording session at Southern Harmony Recording Studio in Florence, a set at the Live Oak Art and Music Festival, a featured set in the Cherry Grove House Concert Series at Studio Kook, and a blown-glass trophy from Conway Glass.
“Shine Café wants to support all the arts, especially local. We’re happy to be a venue for that,” said Shine Café owner Leslie Wilson.
This is not the first time this event has been held.
Create! Conway President Brian Roessler said it hasn’t happened quite as often as they would have liked. A previous version of the contest was done partially at other venues mixed with online voting, with finals happening at a Coastal Carolina University venue.
Roessler is excited for a good mix of Conway and Myrtle Beach venues for this year’s competition, and face-to-face evaluations.
The rest of the preliminary rounds will take place as follows:
Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. - Good Day Café, Myrtle Beach
Mar. 1 at 3 p.m. - Borgata Bar & Grill, Surfside Beach
Mar. 21 at 3 p.m. - Shine Café, Conway
The finals will be on April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at 104 Laurel in Conway, following the Create! Conway Indie Market.
Songwriters interested in participating Saturday should arrive at 3 p.m. with up to three songs prepared with lyrics for the judges. Judges will consist of songwriters and those involved in the music industry in the area.
“A songwriter can more easily take the scoring seat and more fairly judge, like how was the song crafted, how do the lyrics interact with the music itself?” Roessler said.
Music will start no later than 3:30 p.m.
Songwriting contest entries will be subject to a $5 fee per writer ($10 for a duo), and all writers are expected to perform their own songs. A PA system with two microphones and two instrument connections will be provided, and each songwriter will perform two original songs, not to exceed five minutes each.
The performer with the highest point total of the day will get a spot in the finals and win the entire amount of the collected entry fee.
For more information and rules, email Roessler at music@brian-roessler.com
and check the event page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2480585855537436/
CREATE! Conway is a non-profit charitable organization whose mission is to build an artistically vibrant community by supporting regional artists and promoting public participation in the arts.
