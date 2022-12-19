Tired of the same old sandwiches for lunch or dinner?

A transplanted New Jersey chef who’s now the owner of a business called the Local Market & Deli at 337 North Main Street in Conway says you should give his store a try.

“We just do everything a little bit different than normal people would do it,” Dave Syminiuk says of the downtown upscale deli that opened two months ago. “Our sandwiches are more on the innovative side. You’re not going to find your ham and cheese here although we can make whatever the customer would like.

“We do really signature sandwiches. We don’t do a coldcut roast beef. We roast our own in house…We also roast our own turkey in house.

“We just do things a step above from whatever you would normally find in another local deli or something like that,” Syminiuk added.

Some folks might think of the Local Market & Deli as a smaller version of the nationally known Dean & DeLuca gourmet grocery store.

That would not be totally inaccurate, although at 1,100 square feet, Syminiuk’s grocery in Conway is “a much smaller footprint” of the New York-based upscale food retailer, its owner says.

Offerings at Local, which has four employees, include hot and cold sandwiches ranging from $9 to $15, salads, salami, coldcuts and cheese by the pound and some of the best bread you’ll ever taste.

Syminiuk notes that the Local Market & Deli gets its bread three times a week from New Jersey, and it arrives partly baked.

“So we are finishing it in house in the morning and throughout the day,” he said, pointing to the bread as an example of the quality of product his deli offers.

A wide variety of hot sandwiches and fresh cut fries, among many other tasty foods, has had locals and transplants loving the store’s menu. Also offered are mouth-watering pastries and even cheesecake from Brooklyn and some pies and Italian desserts.

“We just did our ribbon cutting, and the community has been great,” Syminiuk said. “We have a lot of repeat customers…We’re very, very lucky.”