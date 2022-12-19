Tired of the same old sandwiches for lunch or dinner?
A transplanted New Jersey chef who’s now the owner of a business called the Local Market & Deli at 337 North Main Street in Conway says you should give his store a try.
“We just do everything a little bit different than normal people would do it,” Dave Syminiuk says of the downtown upscale deli that opened two months ago. “Our sandwiches are more on the innovative side. You’re not going to find your ham and cheese here although we can make whatever the customer would like.
“We do really signature sandwiches. We don’t do a coldcut roast beef. We roast our own in house…We also roast our own turkey in house.
“We just do things a step above from whatever you would normally find in another local deli or something like that,” Syminiuk added.
Some folks might think of the Local Market & Deli as a smaller version of the nationally known Dean & DeLuca gourmet grocery store.
That would not be totally inaccurate, although at 1,100 square feet, Syminiuk’s grocery in Conway is “a much smaller footprint” of the New York-based upscale food retailer, its owner says.
Offerings at Local, which has four employees, include hot and cold sandwiches ranging from $9 to $15, salads, salami, coldcuts and cheese by the pound and some of the best bread you’ll ever taste.
Syminiuk notes that the Local Market & Deli gets its bread three times a week from New Jersey, and it arrives partly baked.
“So we are finishing it in house in the morning and throughout the day,” he said, pointing to the bread as an example of the quality of product his deli offers.
A wide variety of hot sandwiches and fresh cut fries, among many other tasty foods, has had locals and transplants loving the store’s menu. Also offered are mouth-watering pastries and even cheesecake from Brooklyn and some pies and Italian desserts.
“We just did our ribbon cutting, and the community has been great,” Syminiuk said. “We have a lot of repeat customers…We’re very, very lucky.”
If you want to come in the store and grab some prepared food to take home with you to be reheated for dinner or lunch or whatever, that’s no problem. It’s also OK if you want to eat there on site as the Local Market & Deli has bar style seats inside (soon to be replaced with sit-down tables).
Syminiuk said his business will be applying for a beer and wine license after the first of the year.
He is a transplant from New Jersey who has lived in Conway for two years and says he loves it here and “wouldn’t change anything.”
Syminiuk has been in the culinary field for about 20 years and was an executive chef in New Jersey for 14 years. He was director of food and beverage for a small restaurant group before making the move to South Carolina.
Want to go?
The address of the Local Market & Deli is 337 North Main Street in Conway. The store is open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
It’s described on its website as “A local deli and sandwich shop with innovative and delicious foods. From sandwiches to salads, grab and go items…cold cuts and cheese to prepared foods to enjoy at home or work…”
A full catering menu is available.
The deli can be reached at 843-438-8003 and its website is www.thelocalmarketsc.com.
(1) comment
Delish subs, wings, fries and cheesescake❣ Super friendly service!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.