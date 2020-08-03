Even a pandemic can’t hurt Conway and the Grand Strand’s housing market.
The fact is it’s going even stronger than this time last year, according to two real estate salesmen and the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.
Michelle Duncan, broker with the relatively new Duncan Group located on Laurel Street in Conway, said in June her agency closed on 14 properties that included everything from new construction, to vacant lots, condominiums and single-family homes. They were located primarily in Conway, Little River, Myrtle Beach and Loris.
Things didn’t slow down as they headed into July with five immediate sales.
The Multiple Listing Service showed 1,468 units closed in 2019 and 1,557 up to the same point this year.
Duncan and Chris Sansbury, a salesman and partner at Century 21 McAlpine Associates, agree that the interest rates at this time are just too good to pass up.
“There are people who look at the interest rates now and say, ‘If ever there’s a good time to buy, downsize and upsize, it’s now’ because the affordability increases for them,” Duncan said.
She remembers when she and her husband refinanced their home and walked away thrilled with a 6.5 percent interest rate.
Compare that to now when people are getting anywhere from 2.7 percent to 3 percent.
She estimates that a person who buys a $300,000 house at 3.5 percent interest as opposed to a 4.5 percent interest rate saves about $3,000 a year on mortgage payments.
“As far as sales are concerned,” Sansbury said, “you know, we are ahead of schedule from last year, but our biggest problem right now is inventory and the shortage in inventory is driving the prices up. It’s not really a problem because the prices are going up, but our interest rates are getting better.”
He said interest on a 30-year mortgage can be as low as 3 percent.
“It’s like free money,” he said.
Sansbury sees the hottest market as anything selling for under $250,000, but says even the upper end properties are selling. He attributes that to the continued influx of people moving to this area from the Northeast.
“They just want to get out of those highly-populated area. They’re just dying to get down here,” he said.
Single-family homes are his biggest sellers.
“I think the negative to COVID right now is that you do have some people that are potential sellers who are holding back because they are scared of COVID and they’re not listing their homes,” he said.
He says a lot of his buyers are people who are 60 and over and they don’t seem to be letting the virus slow them down.
But, he said, they and many of their buyers are stressing wearing gloves, and masks and making sure they sanitize inside and out.
“We’ve got a lot of safety measures in place, but, for the most part, it’s not slowing them down too much,” he said.
He quotes a recent market report that put the number of residential sales in areas with Conway addresses at 822 in June. That’s up 3.1 percent from last year, but the number of properties available is actually down 10 percent from the same time last year and stands at 604. A good market has about five to seven months of inventory on the market at one time, he said. The inventory several weeks ago was about 4.5 months.
He attributes a lot of the swift sales market to the area’s taxes, saying many of his customers come from New York and New Jersey where they pay as much in one month there as they pay in an entire year here.
His number two factor is warm weather. Many also like the idea of being near the beach.
A lot of those areas don’t charge taxes on cars, boats and other personal property, so that cuts into the savings some.
Angela Fabbri, director of marketing and communications with the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors said the market was down slightly a few months ago, but it jumped back fast.
“It was almost like a hurricane,” she said.
She says a lot of people moving into this area are coming from more populated East Coast cities where they were hesitating about moving.
But they’ve jumped right in during the COVID scare.
“They were just ready,” she said, adding that many just wanted to be near the ocean.
Many people now are looking, according to Fabbri, for home offices, outdoor space, Carolina rooms, porches, water features in the backyard and less-densely populated areas.
“I think that’s a big deal for people right now,” she said.
She uses statistics to show how much the area’s real estate market has grown.
In 2007, the CCAR had 2,500 members. It has 4,200 now. She says during that time the organization has added 45 to 70 new agents.
She sees a “big need” for more.
As for buyers, she said, “They’re coming in droves now. They’re not hesitating.”
Duncan also thinks the wide price range is another thing attracting people to the area. She points to new construction from as low as $160,000 on homes up to the multi-million category.
Buyers can find two-bedroom condominiums for as low as $100,000, and even under.
She said Horry County has a quality lifestyle, a good climate and diverse affordability, plus lower taxes, all of the factors that have made this one of the fastest growing markets anywhere.
What people are buying has a lot to do with their stages of life, she said, some are downsizing while others are upsizing.
A relatively new feature that buyers seem to like is virtual home tours. They can go on their computers and walk through a house just as if they were there. Most actually want to go inside, but there have been purchases by people who have never actually gone into their new homes.
“It’s pretty amazing how many people recently have bought a lot of things sight unseen…People are definitely buying that way without stepping into the house…Everybody’s a little different. You just have to find what works with different clients…To me, it puts more pressure on me because I have to worry about what if they get down here and they don’t like it, but at the end of the day that’s really not my decision. That’s theirs,” Sansbury said.
Duncan sees a lot of Horry and Georgetown’s draw in that there’s almost nowhere that someone can live and not be within an hour’s drive of retail, restaurants, beaches and shows, and now the area is seeing an increase in hospitals and medical facilities.
“We’re like a large metropolitan area. We’re just spread out over a vast amount of acreage, but what we have to offer is the same thing that some of your large metropolitan areas have to offer,” she said.
She has also noted some problems with sellers who worry about people bringing the virus into their homes. To allay their fears, her salesmen wear masks, use hand sanitizer and try to touch as few things as possible.
“It’s just a way to show respect with homeowners,” she said. “Ultimately, that has helped us get through the situation.”
Duncan says she doesn’t have a crystal ball, but she believes the quick turnaround in the market is a strong indicator of the market’s strength, and she predicts the rush to buy will continue.
“There’s a lot to be said for living here,” she said.
Sansbury says most of the things that are being built are already sold. Two years ago people could come down and find several homes in different phases of construction.
“We don’t have that luxury for our customers right now,” he said.
Part of that is because builders are having some trouble getting the supplies they need.
“I think most people will find it hard to believe how strong our market is right now,” he said, “If you’re a seller and you’re thinking about selling, now is a great time.”
