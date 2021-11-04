Hospitals in Horry County are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

This comes after Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control formally recommended that the Pfizer vaccine could be administered to children 5 to 11.

Tidelands Health will begin offering vaccines for children starting Thursday, the health system announced Wednesday.

“Our team is excited to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to this newly eligible age group,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “This family vaccine clinic was designed with young kids’ unique needs in mind, and we’re holding the event after business hours to accommodate hectic schedules.”

The family vaccination clinics are a great opportunity to get the entire family vaccinated and get booster doses for those who are eligible, Resetar said.

The clinic will be held at Tidelands' Myrtle Beach location, at 4320 Holmestown Rd., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The release said pediatricians will be on hand during the clinic to talk with parents one on one and answer any questions they may have regarding the vaccine.

For those who can’t make Thursday’s clinic, there are more vaccination events scheduled until mid-December. According to the release, Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road will continue to offer the special clinic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Nov. 11, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

Adults may also receive their vaccines during these clinics as well, according to Tidelands.

On Monday, Nov. 8, Tidelands’ three regional vaccination sites will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11, the release said. The Georgetown and Market Common locations will be offering extended hours to accommodate family schedules. Here are the locations and hours for Tidelands’ three regional sites:

• Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Rd., Georgetown, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, as well as new hours on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.