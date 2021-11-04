Hospitals in Horry County are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.
This comes after Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control formally recommended that the Pfizer vaccine could be administered to children 5 to 11.
Tidelands Health will begin offering vaccines for children starting Thursday, the health system announced Wednesday.
“Our team is excited to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to this newly eligible age group,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “This family vaccine clinic was designed with young kids’ unique needs in mind, and we’re holding the event after business hours to accommodate hectic schedules.”
The family vaccination clinics are a great opportunity to get the entire family vaccinated and get booster doses for those who are eligible, Resetar said.
The clinic will be held at Tidelands' Myrtle Beach location, at 4320 Holmestown Rd., from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The release said pediatricians will be on hand during the clinic to talk with parents one on one and answer any questions they may have regarding the vaccine.
For those who can’t make Thursday’s clinic, there are more vaccination events scheduled until mid-December. According to the release, Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Holmestown Road will continue to offer the special clinic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Nov. 11, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.
Adults may also receive their vaccines during these clinics as well, according to Tidelands.
On Monday, Nov. 8, Tidelands’ three regional vaccination sites will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11, the release said. The Georgetown and Market Common locations will be offering extended hours to accommodate family schedules. Here are the locations and hours for Tidelands’ three regional sites:
• Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Rd., Georgetown, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, as well as new hours on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Ln., Myrtle Beach, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as new hours Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• The Compass Professional Center, 10607 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vaccines for children 12 and older are already available all three regional locations, the release said.
This weekend, Conway Medical Center will also begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11, according to a release Wednesday.
A pediatric vaccine clinic will be held at CMC Health Plaza South in Socastee (6010 Highway 707, Myrtle Beach) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The vaccine will be available for children between the ages of 5 and 11 at CMC’s pediatric offices beginning Monday, Nov. 8.
Supplies are limited as CMC has currently received 300 pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the release said.
Appointments are required and can be made through the CMC Care App, on ConwayMedicalCenter.com, or by calling 843-347-8000.
Grand Strand Medical Center is no longer offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, according to spokesperson Katie Maclay.
"After Grand Strand Health proudly distributed over 17,000 vaccines to our community members since December 2020, we depleted our supply on-hand," Maclay said in a statement. "At that time, COVID-19 vaccines were already widely available at all major pharmacy outlets, urgent care locations, and other healthcare facilities across the country. Partnering with these neighboring locations to ensure our community gets vaccinated enables our clinical colleagues to stay at the bedside, caring for the most critically ill patients in our region."
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Thursday that as of Tuesday, Nov. 2, the number of confirmed and probable cases among children 10 or younger in South Carolina make up 7.9% of the 901,314 total cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. Over 15% of confirmed and probable cases was reported within the ages of 11 and 20.
Despite making up nearly a quarter of the confirmed and probable cases in the state, there have been only 23 confirmed and probable deaths among South Carolinians under the age of 20.
On Thursday, DHEC reported as of Tuesday, Nov. 2, there were 18 new confirmed cases in Horry County. From Tuesday, Oct. 26 to Monday, Nov. 1, there were 180 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, a 35% drop from the 277 confirmed cases reported from Tuesday, Oct. 19 to Monday, Oct. 25.
As of Wednesday, hospital occupancy in the county was reported at 87.7%. Of the 699 hospital beds available, 613 were occupied with 48 of those beds being used by COVID-19 patients. Of the 99 ICU beds available, 90 were occupied with eight being occupied by COVID-19 patients. Of the county’s 176 ventilators, 29 were in use with 7 being used by COVID-19 patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.