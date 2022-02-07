Members of a Grande Dunes community had another roadblock placed in front of them Friday in their efforts to stop a gas station from being built near their property.

For months, the Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhood Coalition has been trying to stop a 7-Eleven from being built on the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. But the city has approved the developer’s plans stating it fits in with zoning requirements and city codes.

A hearing with the Myrtle Beach Board of Zoning Appeals was the latest effort from the coalition to halt development.

The appeals board disagreed and voted to deny the coalition giving the nod to the developers.

And Kenneth May, the city’s director of Planning and Zoning, said he’s never wavered from his stand that a gas station can be built on the property even though it is within the Grand Dunes Planned Unit Development (PUD).

May said the intent of the PUD was always to be a mixed-used community.

During the hearing Friday, May confirmed that a 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store is proposed to be built at the intersection. May said gasoline sales has always been included in the plans, even as an accessory use, meaning the majority of business will be the sale of other merchandise.

“So we will have everything from diapers to donuts?” zoning appeals member Allen R. Lee quipped.

The nationwide gas station chain is known for several food and beverage items, including Big Gulps and renowned Slurpees.

“A 7-Eleven convenience store is making money off other high-priced items in their store,” May said. “I can assure you they’re not making money off gas.”

The site will be used for a convenience store with gas pumps, said Charleston-based attorney Cheryl Shroun. Shroun represents GDMB, LLC, which owns the property at the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. She also represents WNG Development, which is contracted to build the 7-Eleven.

Spencer Wetmore, attorney representing the coalition, said the residents understood that the area was to be commercially developed but were stunned to hear that a 24-hour, 16 pump gas station was to be built so close to their neighborhood.