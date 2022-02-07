Members of a Grande Dunes community had another roadblock placed in front of them Friday in their efforts to stop a gas station from being built near their property.
For months, the Myrtle Beach Healthy Neighborhood Coalition has been trying to stop a 7-Eleven from being built on the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. But the city has approved the developer’s plans stating it fits in with zoning requirements and city codes.
A hearing with the Myrtle Beach Board of Zoning Appeals was the latest effort from the coalition to halt development.
The appeals board disagreed and voted to deny the coalition giving the nod to the developers.
And Kenneth May, the city’s director of Planning and Zoning, said he’s never wavered from his stand that a gas station can be built on the property even though it is within the Grand Dunes Planned Unit Development (PUD).
May said the intent of the PUD was always to be a mixed-used community.
During the hearing Friday, May confirmed that a 7-Eleven gas station and convenience store is proposed to be built at the intersection. May said gasoline sales has always been included in the plans, even as an accessory use, meaning the majority of business will be the sale of other merchandise.
“So we will have everything from diapers to donuts?” zoning appeals member Allen R. Lee quipped.
The nationwide gas station chain is known for several food and beverage items, including Big Gulps and renowned Slurpees.
“A 7-Eleven convenience store is making money off other high-priced items in their store,” May said. “I can assure you they’re not making money off gas.”
The site will be used for a convenience store with gas pumps, said Charleston-based attorney Cheryl Shroun. Shroun represents GDMB, LLC, which owns the property at the corner of 82nd Avenue North and Kings Highway. She also represents WNG Development, which is contracted to build the 7-Eleven.
Spencer Wetmore, attorney representing the coalition, said the residents understood that the area was to be commercially developed but were stunned to hear that a 24-hour, 16 pump gas station was to be built so close to their neighborhood.
“At one point, they thought this was a bank or a doctor’s office or a restaurant, something that would enhance their ability to live in this community,” Wetmore said.
Wetmore said gas stations are fundamentally different than what was originally anticipated by community members.
“They bring in outside cars to come and bring fuel tankers in the neighborhood during early morning and nighttime hours,” Wetmore said. “These are trucks that come in, they’re loud. It brings light pollution in a way, potential criminal activity, but certainly 24-7 commercial activity, into what is essentially a residential street.”
The corner lot is accessed by two four-lane roads – Kings Highway and 82nd Avenue North. It is across from Village Shops at Grande Dunes shopping center. The shopping center includes a McDonalds, Publix grocery story, Waxing the City studio, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Starbucks.
The area is located within the Grande Dunes Planned Unit Development.
Living Dunes is made of more than 200 homes including single-family, duplexes and townhomes. The community is about five years old.
The coalition has faced two denials in four days. The Friday appeal denial followed a denial by the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday. On Tuesday, coalition members had asked for a city-wide restriction on gas stations within 500 feet of any residential housing.
Currently, the only restriction the city has is gas stations and gas tanks have to be 17 feet from the property line.
Suzanne Dunmire lives in the Living Dunes community and was surprised to discover that the 17 feet ordinance was the only safety restriction regarding gas stations and their distance from houses in the city.
“That’s kind of laughable,” she said.
Dunmire moved to the area in January 2020 from Missouri with plans to retire. She said the developers never told her that a gas station could be near her backyard.
“Those are the types of things you were expecting, not a 16-pump gas station,” Dunmire said of a doctor’s office or ice cream shop.
The efforts to stop the 7-Eleven from coming near Grande Dunes dates back to last summer when the coalition filed an injunction against the city of Myrtle Beach to prevent further consideration of the gas station. The coalition alleged that the neighborhood would “suffer immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage in the absence of an injunction.”
With all this back and forth, Dunmire says there must be a breaking point between the those involved.
“There’s got to be some kind of compromise beyond 17 feet,” Dunmire said. “At some point, Myrtle Beach, I think, has to start looking out for the residents. Yes, we do depend on tourists. Those tourists came for the same reasons we came.”
The coalition’s attorney, Wetmore, said she needs to discuss the issue with her clients to determine how to proceed.
“I can’t say for sure, but certainly, the ordinance provides that the appeal from this goes to circuit court,” Wetmore said. “That’s the option on the table.”
The 7-Eleven developers still have to go through the permitting, signage and planning stages that are required of every newly constructed business in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.