While many locals have struggled to find gas this week after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, many police, emergency management and public transportation in Horry County have not been experiencing the “panic at the pump.”

“We are aware of concerns regarding gas availability,” said Thomas Bell, spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management. “We are monitoring the situation and will adjust as needed.”

Bell added that public safety services are continuing with normal operations and are working on being one step ahead.

“We are taking steps to ensure we have an adequate fuel supply,” Bell said.

Coast RTA, Horry County’s public transit service, did not see a “direct impact on the fuel situation,” said Linda Morris, RTA’s public information officer.

“We have our own tanks,” Morris said. “We’ve got maybe two weeks supply of gas and maybe a week or so in diesel.”

Morris added that RTA is expecting a delivery next week. Morris also noted that RTA has stayed in contact with local agencies to ensure that they maintain operations throughout the crisis.

“We’re working with all of our partners like Horry County Public Works and Fire and Rescue. We all support one another to make sure that we all can be operational,” Morris said.

The gas shortage started Saturday when a ransomware attack at the Colonial Pipeline, headquartered out of Alpharetta, Georgia, forced the pipeline to halt all operations. This lead to the fear of a possible gas shortage, as the pipeline services 45% of the East Coast’s gas supply.

On Wednesday afternoon, Colonial began restarting their operations and as of Thursday at 4:40 p.m., Colonial Pipeline has restarted its entire pipeline system and that product delivery has “commenced to all markets we serve.”

“Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal,” a statement from Colonial Pipeline’s website said Thursday afternoon. “Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during this start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”

While the ordeal looks to be over within the next week, that doesn’t help the dozens of gas stations in Horry County that are out of fuel.

Fallon Goodson, who works at Kroger Fuel on Renee Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, said that the station had gas from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday but as of Thursday, Carolina Forest Kroger Fuel Center “doesn’t have any gas.”

“We were surprised to get some [Wednesday],” Goodson said.

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Carolina Forest Kroger Fuel Center did receive a delivery of gas as lines were filing out of the center and onto Renee Drive.

In Conway at the BP station on Highway 544 near Coastal Carolina University, senior cashier Brittany Jones said things have been “slightly peaceful” Thursday, adding that customers are asking two main questions: “'Do we have [gas]?' No. 'Do you know when you’re going to have [gas]?' No.”

Of the 100 gas stations listed in Myrtle Beach, according to GasBuddy.com, only 9 have gas available during the last update. Out of those 100 stations, there are 17 that have diesel fuel available. To find out which gas station closest to you has gas, click here.