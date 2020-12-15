When Reese Richardson went to a Coastal Carolina University cheerleading camp at age 5, she assumed that would be her final performance at Brooks Stadium.
“I never thought I would actually get to go out on the field again,” said Richardson, now 11, who returned to the teal turf Tuesday to sing the national anthem. The Conway girl won an ESPN contest to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl. She was chosen from about 30 applicants.
“Her talent along with her strong Conway roots made it a no-brainer,” said Anthony Caroso with ESPN Events.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl will take place Dec. 21 with Appalachian State and North Texas battling at Brooks Stadium. The game will be shown on ESPN.
“It’s a really big deal for our area,” said ESPN Events' Rachel Quigley, who serves as executive director of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Caroso said they received more than 50 shares and over 100 comments on their original social media post seeking people interested in singing for the event.
He said their team sorted through the submitted videos and came up with five finalists. They then trimmed the list to three, and Richardson made the cut.
A Conway Middle School student, Richardson heard about the online contest from Conway Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Ashley Smith, who was a former teacher of hers at Conway Elementary.
“She’s a special young lady and I knew she had the talent to do it," Smith said. "She just had to have the chance."
On Tuesday, Richardson joined ESPN Events officials to record her performance for the game. She was joined by the Carolina Forest High School JROTC.
Richardson and her parents, Bryan and Amy, stood through the 45-degree weather to watch their daughter nail the recording in only two takes.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, there can be no on-field presentations or entertainment other than the football players, coaches and personnel on game day, so her recorded performance will be played over the Jumbotron at the beginning of the game.
“I thought it would be really cool to be on ESPN,” Richardson said. “I was amazed. … It’s Conway’s first bowl game ever.”
Amy Richardson said her daughter has been singing since she was about 3 and she has a big heart for Conway.
“She loves her town,” she said.
Reese Richardson often sings on Sundays in front of her church congregation at North Conway Baptist, and she’s also performed in many places around the city, including each Christmas at Herdashery in Downtown Conway.
She was a finalist in last year’s Conway Superstar, and recently she’s performed during Conway’s Rivertown Christmas festivities, as well as in the window of her aunt's business, Shirley’s Jewelers, during the city's holiday Living Window Displays.
“She doesn’t get nervous,” her mother said.
It’s a family affair. While Reese Richardson spent the last year in vocal training with Carolina Vocals, for many years she trained with her mother, who also sings.
When she isn’t doing homework or performing, the middle schooler loves to snowboard, ride horses and play golf.
Singing is probably her favorite activity, though.
“It’s my way of letting Jesus shine through me,” she said.
