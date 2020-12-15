Reese Richardson, 11, is filmed signing the national anthem at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium on Tuesday. Her performance, backed by the Carolina Forest High School JROTC, will be shown on the large screen at the stadium during the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 21. Richardson competed with more than 30 others for a chance to sing the anthem to be broadcast on ESPN. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, live performances are barred from occurring during the bowl game. Richardson is a student at Conway Middle School. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com