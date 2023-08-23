Howard Waldie IV’s mind was in the future as he stared at a yellow blob on a map, and stumbled over giving the address.
He had just shown a video of a driverless bus and solar panels in asphalt that generate enough electricity to charge vehicles parked at a city hall in an Atlanta suburb. He’d just explained someone was going to order a breakfast burrito and have it delivered through an experimental hyperloop in that Georgia town. He was breathless as he neared the hour mark of his presentation talking about three dimensional printers that made widgets and gadgets for entrepreneurs, hoping to market their products globally.
The yellow blob was placed on a futuristic map of Myrtle Beach’s downtown. Streets were different showing the U.S. 501 realignment and streetscapes in the Arts and Innovation District.
Several city council members talked over each other asking if the blob was where an old post office had been, or a restaurant that sold hot dogs or a car dealership.
“It’s beside city services on Oak,” said City Manager Fox Simons ending the chatter about the location being on city-owned land between Mr. Joe White Avenue and Jackson Street.
That yellow blob on that map is where a living lab may be located in three to four years. That lab building will cost about $18.26 million. That lab may be about 37,500 square feet with three stories including an auditorium for presentations to international companies and dedicated space for higher education students.
That lab may be the stepping stone for entrepreneurs from here to a global market. That stepping stone is what could diversify the Myrtle Beach economy away from relying totally on tourism.
All of that, from the stepping stone to the global markets, were part of what Waldie presented to the Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday as he gave an update on the Smart Cities initiative that started in the spring.
Waldie is the city’s chief innovation officer and he’s been working with a team of city staff, community members, educators and business leaders on developing ways to expand the city’s economic development.
He said the lab needs $12 million from the Economic Development Agency Disaster grant and more than $6 million in matching funds from the city and private sponsors.
Drayton Arnold, assistant to the city manager, said the city qualifies for the grant available to communities that were declared a disaster under federal guidelines within the past two years. Arnold said the damage the city suffered in Hurricane Ian in 2022 qualifies the city.
The grant is given on a first-come-first-serve basis and is open to communities throughout the Carolinas, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.
It is designed to aid in disaster recovery focused on rebuilding and diversifying the economy.
The council instructed Arnold to apply for the grant, which he said would take a few months for the city to find out if the request is granted.
Waldie said the Smart City Initiative is built on a triangle making Myrtle Beach unique and attractive to investors. The triangle is made of the Arts and Innovation District with the living lab, the International Technology & Aerospace Park (ITAP) that includes the subsea cables and the regional higher education facilities that focus on technology opportunities.
The pair of subsea cables, one from Google and the other from a Meta subsidiary, land at DC Blox in ITAP near the Myrtle Beach International Airport. The Google cable will connect the area to South America and the Meta cable will connect Myrtle Beach to Spain.
“That’s a really, really big deal.” Waldie said. “We’re just getting started. Not just nationally, but internationally.”
After the council meeting, he said the living lab is vastly different from the HTC Aspire Hub located off 9th Avenue North in the Arts and Innovation District. He said the hub is designed to help and support existing and startup businesses by making contacts and being around like-minded types.
“The lab, this facility goes several steps further in that you actually get to build your product and then once you’re done building your product, you get to test your product here in Myrtle Beach,” he said of the living lab. “Then we’re bringing in that component of international commerce with international partners and inviting higher education making it a one-stop-shop.”
Waldie and other members of the Smart City Initiative recently visited a similar facility, the Curiosity Lab, in Peachtree Corners outside of Atlanta.
There, Waldie said, small and major companies like UPS were developing, testing and introducing technology.
He compared Peachtree Corners to Myrtle Beach citing similar year-round population of about 40,000.
But Peachtree Corners has stark differences from Myrtle Beach including the Georgia city is about 11 years old compared to the 66-year-old Grand Strand city. Peachtree Corners is 16 square miles and Myrtle Beach is about 23 square miles. The median age in the Georgia city is about 35 years old compared to 45 years old in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach budget is $358 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget compared to $46 million in Peachtree Corners.
It also claims to be the only city in the metro Atlanta area that has no municipal property taxes for commercial and residential property. Residents and businesses do have to pay Gwinnett County taxes and Peachtree Corners stormwater fees. The town does not have a police nor fire department as those services are provided through the county.
Through the four years the Curiosity Lab has been operating, Waldie said, there have been 50-60 startups with 20 that have made and launched prototypes of their products.
“Imagine what we could do in four years, with all we have to offer,” he said. “If you can prove that your technology works in a community like ours, you can launch it anywhere in the world. Right?”
Waldie said the initiative team chose the Arts and Innovation site over a location at ITAP and closer to DC Blox because the downtown area offers a live-work-play feel along with a lively atmosphere that comes with a contagious innovation inspiration environment that’s attractive to young entrepreneurs.
For the third year running, the Myrtle Beach area tops the fastest growing area in the country list, according to U.S. News and World Report.
“Myrtle Beach residents benefit from living in a tourist haven. Those who live here have access to quality restaurants, a variety of leisure activities and a jam-packed events calendar,” the magazine article states. “Residents also profit from the area’s pro-business atmosphere, propagated by low income taxes and numerous incentives for growing companies.”
And there are changes coming to the downtown district that will spill over to the rest of city if the adage of “high tides lift all boats” applies.
The city is currently invested in a $34 million infrastructure project for the district that includes new water and sewer lines, pump stations, erosion control, a stormwater pond, new streetscapes, realigning Oak Street and an events plaza to be built in front of the Myrtle Beach Train Depot. The timeline released by the city lists September 2026 as the final asphalt pavers being put in place.
Meanwhile, with the grant application in the works and underground improvements happening in the district, Waldie and city leaders are thinking of the learning lab knowing there may be some resistance.
Councilman Phil Render said some scoffed at the city 15 years ago with a $2.5 million investment in ITAP.
“Sometimes you’ve got to go beyond the first hole,” Render said.
