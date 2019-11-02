Folks gathered at 3rd Avenue South and South Willow Drive in Surfside Beach Saturday for this year’s Living History Day. The event at Ark Plantation Park sought to teach the community about history at the site of what was once an indigo plantation that dates back to the 1700s. Different descendants of those who lived at the plantation, including slaves there, were in attendance. Members of the town historical society and volunteers dressed in period outfits and shared stories. Activities were offered such as a butter churning station and demonstrations of things like artifacts uncovered through an archaeological dig and rag quilting.
Living History Day at the Ark Plantation in Surfside Beach
Tags
Janet Morgan
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Carolina Forest wins school’s first region football crown
- Horry County football takes next step with region title haul
- St. James left out of football playoffs, others seeded as expected
- Myrtle Beach calls an Horry County Schools motion 'frivolous'
- Man shot in Longs, police say
- One charged with murder in connection with Myrtle Beach man's disappearance
- What should the Conway library do with $4.4. million? Library leaders asking for public's help
- Horry County withholding road fee money from Atlantic Beach
- Socastee preparing to begin search for football coach
- PREP NOTEBOOK: St. James football still in the hunt for playoff berth
Images
Videos
Collections
- Carolina Forest beat Conway 42-13 taking the region title
- Horry County Schools Marching Band Extravaganza
- Grand Strand Humane Society's Walk for the Animals in Myrtle Beach
- Carolina Forest wallops West Florence 63-14
- CCU introduces basketball teams with HOOPLA
- Myrtle Beach beats Wilson 43-30
- Let's Stop the Violence event at Myrtle Beach High School
Commented
- What you need to know for the North Myrtle and Atlantic Beach elections (2)
- Should Horry County Council ban plastic bags? Survey will ask about policy change (2)
- Carolina Forest routs South Florence (2)
- Horry County withholding road fee money from Atlantic Beach (1)
- CMC celebrates cancer survivors with free event (1)
- S.C. Highway 9 widening proposed (1)
- Despite setback, Horry County resident still pursuing temporary injunction on new development (1)
- Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers talk trash every day (1)
- Loris comes up short against Cheraw (1)
- New voting machines will make their Horry County debut Tuesday (1)
Online Poll
Should the USA stick to one time scheme?
Harvey Peeler Jr., president tof the S.C. Senate, has a bill awaiting debate in the House of Reprsentatives that would keep South Carolina on Daylight Saving Time year round. The Senate unanimously passed his bill in March. The House is set to debate it when members return in January. Polls show that a majority of people prefer to stop changing their clocks. That is why Peeler introduced Senate bill 11. Eight other states have already adopted Daylight Saving Time on a permanent basis but their action won’t be official unless the federal government allows it. If the federal government were to decide on one permanent time, which would you prefer? (Daylight Saving Time ends November 3. Don’t forget to set you clocks.)
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.