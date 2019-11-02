Ark Plantation

Delores Nicholson sits beneath one of the oaks in an event for the Ark Plantation in Surfside Beach on Saturday. The plantation and cemetery were located at what is now Surfside Beach. The plantation measured a little more than three acres in 1838. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

 By Janet Morgan janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Folks gathered at 3rd Avenue South and South Willow Drive in Surfside Beach Saturday for this year’s Living History Day. The event at Ark Plantation Park sought to teach the community about history at the site of what was once an indigo plantation that dates back to the 1700s. Different descendants of those who lived at the plantation, including slaves there, were in attendance. Members of the town historical society and volunteers dressed in period outfits and shared stories. Activities were offered such as a butter churning station and demonstrations of things like artifacts uncovered through an archaeological dig and rag quilting.

Janet Morgan is the editor of the Myrtle Beach Herald. Contact her at 843-488-7258 or at janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.