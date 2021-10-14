New events and a festival that’s bigger than ever — that’s the expectation of the 2021 Loris Bog-Off organizers.
This year’s 42nd annual event is jam-packed full of live music, a 5K race, a car show and, of course, the famous chicken bog cooking contest.
“This is probably going to be the biggest one,” said Samantha Norris, executive director of the Loris Chamber of Commerce.
The annual Bog-Off will be somewhat back to normal this year, with no fee or tickets required to enter due to more relaxed COVID-19 protocols. The all-day event is Oct. 16.
On the big day, Bog-Off goers can expect a few changes from last year. This Bog-Off will not be fenced in like 2020 and the main stage will be in a new spot.
The day will begin with a 5K — sponsored by Maria Elias-Williams Attorney at Law and hosted by Horry County Parks and Recreation — that will start at 8 a.m. at the Loris Nature Park. The race will begin at Heniford Field and is $25 to register. Those who want to sign up can visit the Horry County Parks and Recreation website, click on the Race Series link and find the Loris Bog-Off 5K race sign-up link. Participants may pick up their packets at the Loris Chamber of Commerce from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Late registrations and pick-ups will start at 7 a.m. the following day at 311 Heritage Rd. in Loris.
There will also be four bands playing live music throughout the day, kicking off with Chocolate Chip and Co. then Rivermist, Trey Calloway and ending the day with headliner Trent Tomlinson. It’s the first year organizers have booked multiple groups to perform live music.
Calloway will open for Tomlinson later in the day. Tomlinson, whose debut album is “Country Is My Rock,” has been in the country music industry for more than a decade. He’s known for his hit “One Wing In the Fire” and is known for writing songs. Calloway performs often in the Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet areas.
In addition to the cooking contest, there will be a car show sponsored by Bell & Bell, as well as a celebrity square where folks can take photos on the red carpet with local mascots like Chauncey, a dining pavilion where goers can enjoy chicken bog and a Mountain Dew Guzzlin’ Contest.
A new area of the festival will allow street performers throughout the day. At the T-Mobile Performance Area located at the Courtyard on Main, street performers can be creative through dancing, playing instruments and entertaining festival goers.
In the afternoon, the chicken bog contest will be held and winners will be announced for people’s choice and the judges’ picks.
The Loris Police Department will close multiple roads as Bog-Off festivities are spread across downtown Loris.
The following roads will be closed for the duration of the festival on Saturday, Oct. 16:
- Main Street will be closed from Broad Street to Stevens Street
- Railroad Avenue will be closed from Walnut Street to Casey Street
- Meeting Street will be closed from Walnut Street to Casey Street
- Duncan Street will be closed from Broad to Bell Street
- Casey Street will be closed from Railroad Avenue to Bell Street
- Bell Street will be closed from Casey Street to Walnut Street
The annual Bog-Off began in 1980, bringing out about 2,000 people. The event, held annually in October throughout downtown Loris, now brings out more than 30,000 people.
Sponsored by the Loris Chamber of Commerce, the Bog-Off started as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved into a larger event with live entertainment, vendors, a car show and a 5K.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.