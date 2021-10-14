New events and a festival that’s bigger than ever — that’s the expectation of the 2021 Loris Bog-Off organizers.

This year’s 42nd annual event is jam-packed full of live music, a 5K race, a car show and, of course, the famous chicken bog cooking contest.

“This is probably going to be the biggest one,” said Samantha Norris, executive director of the Loris Chamber of Commerce.

The annual Bog-Off will be somewhat back to normal this year, with no fee or tickets required to enter due to more relaxed COVID-19 protocols. The all-day event is Oct. 16.

On the big day, Bog-Off goers can expect a few changes from last year. This Bog-Off will not be fenced in like 2020 and the main stage will be in a new spot.

The day will begin with a 5K — sponsored by Maria Elias-Williams Attorney at Law and hosted by Horry County Parks and Recreation — that will start at 8 a.m. at the Loris Nature Park. The race will begin at Heniford Field and is $25 to register. Those who want to sign up can visit the Horry County Parks and Recreation website, click on the Race Series link and find the Loris Bog-Off 5K race sign-up link. Participants may pick up their packets at the Loris Chamber of Commerce from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Late registrations and pick-ups will start at 7 a.m. the following day at 311 Heritage Rd. in Loris.

There will also be four bands playing live music throughout the day, kicking off with Chocolate Chip and Co. then Rivermist, Trey Calloway and ending the day with headliner Trent Tomlinson. It’s the first year organizers have booked multiple groups to perform live music.

Calloway will open for Tomlinson later in the day. Tomlinson, whose debut album is “Country Is My Rock,” has been in the country music industry for more than a decade. He’s known for his hit “One Wing In the Fire” and is known for writing songs. Calloway performs often in the Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet areas.

In addition to the cooking contest, there will be a car show sponsored by Bell & Bell, as well as a celebrity square where folks can take photos on the red carpet with local mascots like Chauncey, a dining pavilion where goers can enjoy chicken bog and a Mountain Dew Guzzlin’ Contest.