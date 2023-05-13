The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close the over-water Little River Swing Bridge to vehicle traffic for maintenance beginning Monday, May 15, at 6 a.m., according to an SCDOT press release.
The bridge is expected to open back up for traffic at 6 a.m. on May 16, the next day.
Vehicle traffic can detour around the swing bridge by using the neighboring U.S. 17 bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.