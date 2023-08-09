A Little River resident died after drowning in a swimming pool on Sunday night, the Horry County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
Ricky Shaw, 43, was found in the pool at Baytree Golf Colony Condominiums in Little River on Sunday night, said chief deputy coroner Tamara Willard. Shaw was taken to the Seacoast Medical emergency room where he was pronounced dead at 11:31 p.m.
An Horry County Police Department report states that two officers arrived on the scene and found the man in the pool.
Bystanders said the victim had been in the pool for a while, so an officer jumped in the pool to attempt to rescue him, the report states. One officer pulled the man to the pool's edge and another lifted him out of the water.
Paramedics and police then attempted CPR and transported him to the hospital.
