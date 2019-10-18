A 47-year-old Little River man was arrested on child pornography charges, according to a news release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Mark Avery Pierce was arrested Thursday on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, and jailed. Online records show he has since been placed on home detention.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, which is also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Pierce. Investigators say he possessed multiple files of child pornography, according to the release.
The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the cases.
