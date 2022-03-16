One of Roy Mintz’s early memories was working on a fishing boat at 11 years old.
The Nightingale, known as a party boat that could carry dozens of fishermen out of Little River, was about 10 miles offshore when something in the engine room caught fire.
Mintz jumped off the boat.
His father arrived minutes later on another boat to tow the fishing boat. He was frantic and wondering where his son could be. When he finally saw him in the water, he threw a flotation device to his son, which hit young Roy in the head.
It’s a story 93-year-old Mintz still remembers decades later.
Mintz’s stories are among more than a dozen being shared in hopes of keeping Little River’s history alive — thanks to an oral history project the Horry County Historic Preservation Commission has taken on.
Last year, the commission began working to create a Little River Historic District, and the oral history project evolved from that initiative.
Lou Conklin, a senior planner with Horry County Government, said interviewing longtime residents will help record the rich history of Little River.
“When you interview people, you don’t know what information they are going to give you … even if it’s a little bit of information, it tells a story,” she said. “We are hoping to just create a database with people who have given us their history, their experiences growing up.”
‘This needs to be documented’
Susan Platt, a member of the Horry County Historical Preservation Commission, is working to interview people from Little River. There are close to 20 people on the list to interview, and they’ve conducted about seven interviews so far.
“The more we learn, the more we want to know,” Platt said.
As the research started, Platt said there were few places to find the written history of Little River.
“When we went researching, there weren’t many tools,” she said. “This needs to be documented. This is history.
“You’re reaching a point where these people are in their 90s and they’re going to pass and this history is going to be lost.”
Little River resident Toni Bessent was also interviewed for the project. Though Bessent said she has found documents late family members have left behind, including deeds dating back to the 1870s and old photos, she still wishes she had asked more questions sooner.
“I wished I asked more questions when I had folks around me to ask,” she said. “I’m thankful they left documents for me, lots and lots of photographs.”
Platt wants people to know that no amount of history is too small.
“Some people think because they just simply worked at the Hurricane restaurant or they shucked oysters down on the waterfront [and] that’s all they did that it’s not relevant, but it’s very relevant,” she said. “Those stories and those pictures fill in a lifestyle and they show…it was a village. It was a thriving little community. It just goes to show the threads that were woven, where people worked, where they lived. One picture could unlock a key to everything.”
A place where kids ran free
Bessent was in North Myrtle Beach High’s first graduating class in 1971.
Her father Walter Bessent and uncle Woodrow Bessent owned Palmetto Supply Company, a general story on Highway 17 where Jay’s at Little River is now located.
Her father often went to wholesale stores in Wilmington to buy items to sell. In the summertime, he would come back with lawnmowers. And in the winter, he’d bring back heaters.
“He had everything,” she said. “Everything from a horse’s collar to a toothpick.”
As kids, Bessent said they were pretty free to ride their bicycles and walk anywhere.
“Little River was a great place to grow up a long time ago. I grew up in three different houses on the same side of the same street,” Bessent said, adding she still lives in one of the homes. “The street that I live on was a dirt road early on. If anyone came down the road, they must be coming to see someone.”
The same was true for Mintz. As a child in the 1930s, he said Little River was a place he could run free.
“Our parents let us go,” he said. “We had free reign. It was an interesting way to grow up.”
Born in Little River in 1928, Mintz was alive to see the digging of the Intracoastal Waterway, he lived through Hurricane Hazel and attended Little River Grammar and Wampee High schools. And as the middle child of the family, Mintz outlived his three brothers and three sisters.
“I grew up at Little River when it was nothing,” he said. “Little River has always been little.”
He remembers driving the school bus — in fact, he began driving the day after he got his license when he was about 14 or 15 years old. He was the captain of the basketball team and helped his dad catch spots and mullets on the weekends.
“I just grew up on the rivershore down there,” Mintz said. “We grew up poor — like most everybody else did.”
His career was spent working on boats, in construction, two years in the U.S. Navy in his early 30s and later in life, as a marine surveyor, inspecting boats for insurance purposes.
“I knew boats,” he said. “I was born around boats.
“If you ever got accustomed to working on the water, that’s hard to get rid of,” he added.”
Changes, growth in Little River
Sixty years ago, everybody knew everybody in Little River. It was a simple, small fishing village.
You walk one way and you reach Highway 17. You walk the other way, your feet are in water.
That fact has remained the same.
For Mintz, Little River hasn’t changed much through the years. He still sees it as the small fishing village it was when he was a child.
For Bessent, the growth has overtaken the area, particularly along Highway 17.
She remembers the formation of the Little River Improvement Association when she was a child. The association was formed to promote the fishing and restaurant industries and also advocated for keeping Highway 17 running through Little River, instead of the creation of a bypass around the village. During that time, Highway 17 was widened from two lanes to four, like it exists today.
Bessent recalls people fearing a bypass would hurt businesses.
“I kinda wish they hadn’t felt that way,” she said. “If those folks knew now what they didn’t know then, they would have encouraged them to make a bypass around Little River and preserve it.”
Preserving history
Once the oral history project is complete, the plan is to house it at the Horry County Museum within its permanent archives.
Walter Hill, the museum’s director, said oral histories are an important way of documenting the unpublished history of a particular place and the people of that place.
“They give current and future historic insights into facets of our past that are often undocumented in the traditional methods,” Hill said.
He said the museum is thankful to be part of the project and values the material that will be harvested.
Bessent said she is thankful to be part of a project that tells Little River’s history.
“I’m just happy that I have some things to contribute to it,” she said. “I’m hopeful that the county’s doing the right things to preserve it with the historical commission and designating the historical area.”
