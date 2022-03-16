One of Roy Mintz’s early memories was working on a fishing boat at 11 years old.

The Nightingale, known as a party boat that could carry dozens of fishermen out of Little River, was about 10 miles offshore when something in the engine room caught fire.

Mintz jumped off the boat.

His father arrived minutes later on another boat to tow the fishing boat. He was frantic and wondering where his son could be. When he finally saw him in the water, he threw a flotation device to his son, which hit young Roy in the head.

It’s a story 93-year-old Mintz still remembers decades later.

Mintz’s stories are among more than a dozen being shared in hopes of keeping Little River’s history alive — thanks to an oral history project the Horry County Historic Preservation Commission has taken on.

Last year, the commission began working to create a Little River Historic District, and the oral history project evolved from that initiative.

Lou Conklin, a senior planner with Horry County Government, said interviewing longtime residents will help record the rich history of Little River.

“When you interview people, you don’t know what information they are going to give you … even if it’s a little bit of information, it tells a story,” she said. “We are hoping to just create a database with people who have given us their history, their experiences growing up.”

‘This needs to be documented’

Susan Platt, a member of the Horry County Historical Preservation Commission, is working to interview people from Little River. There are close to 20 people on the list to interview, and they’ve conducted about seven interviews so far.

“The more we learn, the more we want to know,” Platt said.

As the research started, Platt said there were few places to find the written history of Little River.

“When we went researching, there weren’t many tools,” she said. “This needs to be documented. This is history.