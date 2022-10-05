Owners of a new Little River coffee shop are hoping to create a welcoming spot where customers can feel known.

The veteran-owned coffee shop on Sea Mountain Highway called Be Known Coffee Company is now open for locals and visitors.

“Be Known Coffee is a specialty coffee shop with a mission to cultivate a comfortable atmosphere and a place to be known. We hope for everyone who walks through our doors to feel like they belong and have a space to relax, hang out and build community. We hope to connect those in our community to each other through coffee,” said Hanna Williams, the manager and daughter of the owners.

Ron Williams, an Air Force veteran, and his wife, Christy Williams, own the shop. Ron Williams, an avid coffee drinker, said his favorite item on his menu is the black Ethiopian coffee.

“We have a naturally processed one, so they just laid the cherries out and they sit for about 20 or 21 days, something like that, so you get these beans that still have some of the cherry part left on them, so when you roast them, you get this beautiful blueberry flavor and dark chocolate,” Ron Williams said. “So that's the first thing I'd grab. And then if I want something fancier, it's going to be a vanilla latte.”

Christy Williams is actually not a coffee lover, but she said there are still multiple items on their menu that she enjoys like the organic teas.

“Although I don't like coffee, I do like the frappuccinos because you get just a little bit of the coffee taste. I like the caramel, the chocolate, the white chocolate. I kind of like them all,” she said.

The Williams’ said they hope for their shop, with its multiple comfortable couches and other seating options, to be a place where people living in Little River, North Myrtle Beach, Loris, Longs and even North Carolina can come to grow community values and connect with one another.