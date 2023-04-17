Lance Corporal Melton Levi “Foxx” Gore was removing debris from the intersection of S.C. 22 and S.C. 31 in January 2021 when he was struck by a vehicle and lost his life.

The Horry County Police Department officer was part of the environmental services unit for 23 years and was a dedicated father and community member.

The intersection of state highways 57 and 11 in the Little River area are close to where his family has lived for many years. And on Friday, it was named a memorial intersection after the fallen officer.

HCPD Chief Joseph Hill told the crowd who gathered at the renaming of the intersection that it was more fitting to rename an intersection near his home instead of the intersection where he lost his life so that locals would think of his life rather than his death when passing the sign.

“We had always thought that the road where he was where he left us was gonna be dedicated. And as I thought more about it, how appropriate is it for this road, where his family lives,” Hill said. “So every time you come through here, you don't think about the tragedy that occurred. You think about the life he lived.”

Melton Gore’s 14-year-old son, Lunden Foxx Gore, presented the intersection sign next to his uncle at the renaming.

“It is always an awesome time when someone can be celebrated even in death,” Gore’s twin brother, Milton Gore, said. “When you can have the whole community involved and all of his friends and family, that’s who Foxx Gore was, so there are many things to be said about Foxx and every time you stop at this light, you can always think of Foxx.”

(The Gore family said that his name Foxx is actually spelled with two Xs. The sign incorrectly states "Fox.")