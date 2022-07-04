North Myrtle Beach officials have responded to multiple fires caused by lightning strikes on Fourth of July, according to NMB Fire Rescue.
Thunderstorms began impacting the Grand Strand around 11 a.m. Monday morning, causing frequent lightning in North Myrtle Beach, officials said.
From 11 a.m. until through noon, areas of North Myrtle Beach had between two to four inches of rainfall, which caused "significant ponding and flooding" in roadways, including North Ocean Boulevard, according to a Facebook post from NMB Fire Rescue.
During that same time, units ran calls to 15 emergency incidents regarding power surges and lightning strikes, including four structure fires from lightning strikes in the Cherry Grove area.
Officials warn that there are still areas with standing water and drivers should avoid driving through these areas.
Parts of Horry County remain under a flash flood warning until Monday evening.
Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to fire calls due to lightning strikes Monday in Loris as well as the bell tower of a building in the Surfside Beach area.
Officials said the inclement weather is contributing to an increase in calls for HCFR. The department said it is responding as quickly as possible, but there may be delays.
