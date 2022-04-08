As winter ebbs away, beach safety officials and lifeguard services are preparing for Myrtle Beach’s summer season.

But this one could be more difficult.

“It’s kind of that old concept ‘you do what you got to do,’” said Weslyn Lack-Chickering, operator of Lack’s Beach Service, who expects to have about 40 lifeguards working this summer, an improvement from the last two years. She noted everyone’s role “shifted” last year to ensure all their service areas were covered. “It got taken care of but it’s not what we wanted.”

Like other employers, lifeguard services have struggled to deal with the labor shortage. Couple that with the post-COVID tourism boom and an increase in the number of confrontational beachgoers, and watching the beach has become harder.

“I worry about my staff confronting people or asking people to comply with ordinances because I have college kids who are working a summer on the beach and now they’re getting physically assaulted,” Lack-Chickering said. “Verbally assaulted is one thing, that’s a daily thing. But you know, we’re going to get to a point where my staff gets hurt and that’s not going to be what we want.”

Lifeguards set out chairs and umbrellas on Friday and the ocean rescue team of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department began their patrols the following day.

Lack’s Beach Service and John’s Beach Service are under contract with the city to provide water safety. In those agreements, the lifeguard services must have 20% of their full staff on the beach by April 15 and be fully staffed by June 2.

Lack’s Beach Service covers the area from 29th Avenue South all the way to the south side of 14th Avenue North pier, while John’s Beach Service covers from the north side of 14th Avenue North pier to 82nd Avenue North. Lack’s also provide service beyond 82nd Avenue North to the northern city limits of Myrtle Beach.

Lack-Chickering expects to add staff in mid-May when colleges close for summer break, and about 30 European students on J-1 work visas will join the beach service around Memorial Day weekend.