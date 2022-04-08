As winter ebbs away, beach safety officials and lifeguard services are preparing for Myrtle Beach’s summer season.
But this one could be more difficult.
“It’s kind of that old concept ‘you do what you got to do,’” said Weslyn Lack-Chickering, operator of Lack’s Beach Service, who expects to have about 40 lifeguards working this summer, an improvement from the last two years. She noted everyone’s role “shifted” last year to ensure all their service areas were covered. “It got taken care of but it’s not what we wanted.”
Like other employers, lifeguard services have struggled to deal with the labor shortage. Couple that with the post-COVID tourism boom and an increase in the number of confrontational beachgoers, and watching the beach has become harder.
“I worry about my staff confronting people or asking people to comply with ordinances because I have college kids who are working a summer on the beach and now they’re getting physically assaulted,” Lack-Chickering said. “Verbally assaulted is one thing, that’s a daily thing. But you know, we’re going to get to a point where my staff gets hurt and that’s not going to be what we want.”
Lifeguards set out chairs and umbrellas on Friday and the ocean rescue team of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department began their patrols the following day.
Lack’s Beach Service and John’s Beach Service are under contract with the city to provide water safety. In those agreements, the lifeguard services must have 20% of their full staff on the beach by April 15 and be fully staffed by June 2.
Lack’s Beach Service covers the area from 29th Avenue South all the way to the south side of 14th Avenue North pier, while John’s Beach Service covers from the north side of 14th Avenue North pier to 82nd Avenue North. Lack’s also provide service beyond 82nd Avenue North to the northern city limits of Myrtle Beach.
Lack-Chickering expects to add staff in mid-May when colleges close for summer break, and about 30 European students on J-1 work visas will join the beach service around Memorial Day weekend.
In years past, she said they expected to be heavily staffed with international students. However, the pandemic taught her to “not put all their eggs in one basket.”
This year brought another challenge. Some of those international workers are from areas that are in the world spotlight - Russia, Ukraine and Poland.
“We’re worried about them and their safety and the emotions they’re having to go through,” Lack-Chickering said of closely monitoring the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as how Poland has been taking in thousands of Ukrainian refugees.
If this summer is similar to 2021, the beach will be packed. And more beachgoers means more folks renting chairs and umbrellas from Lack’s. At Lack’s, it costs $40 cash or $44 credit to rent two chairs and an umbrella for the day.
Some may view renting chairs and umbrellas as a distraction from protecting those in the water, but Lack-Chickering said her company will “drill into them” that water safety is the top priority. And, she said, a supervisor can step in from behind the umbrella line to help with customers if needed.
“The guards understand a 100% water safety comes first,” she said. “If a customer has to sit down and wait, then they just have to sit down and wait.”
She added that Lack’s Beach Service is leaning toward having their lifeguards be just that – lifeguards – and not touch any beach equipment, a push that was primarily prompted by the pandemic and lack of staff.
“We’re not 100% there,” she said. “But we’re trending towards that.”
Lack-Chickering said they are “adequately staffed” but she’s hoping for a few more applicants to help cover any gaps in scheduling that may occur.
“The more we have, the better,” she said.
Dr. Jarratt Lark of Grand Strand Medical Center said his hospital has consistently ranked in the Top 10 in recent years for treating drowning and near-drowning incidents.
Lark said those numbers include non-ocean related incidents such as pools, lakes, the waterway and rivers. However, he notes that the ocean has more added risks.
“Currents, rip tides lead to a lot of our victims,” Lark said.
Those risks mixed with tourists used to swimming in lakes or pools can increase the risk of a drowning incident, Lark said, adding even experienced swimmers can get caught up in rip tides.
“Every year we know we’re going to see a large number of drowning and near-drowning events just because they’re so many people out there and the chance that one of those tourists or vacationers or even locals who end up in that kind of hazardous, worst-case scenario situation,” Lark said. “Those chances are high on any given day when there’s hundreds of thousands of people on the ocean.”
Lark said assessing those risks and notifying the public is where lifeguards come in. Lifeguards set up flags to indicate water and weather conditions. The green flags mean good, yellow means caution, red means dangerous and a double-red flag means do not enter the ocean. There are also flags that warn beachgoers of hazardous marine life like jellyfish and sharks.
“Respect the ocean. It’s a dangerous place to go into,” Lark said. “I mean, it’s like going into the jungle, except you're going into the jungle with your underwear on basically. You're going into a place where there's wild animals. There’s predators. There’s dangerous bacteria. There’s currents. There’s heavy, big waves and surf and people don’t even hesitate to go in there in basically their underwear. Respect the circumstances. The beaches are great and fun if you enjoy them responsibly.”
On top of rentals and monitoring the beach, there has been a growing concern among lifeguard services on how to handle confrontational situations.
There’s been an uptick in disputes between lifeguards and beachgoers and the trend is getting worse, said Lack’s Beach Service founder and manager George Lack. He shared his concerns with the city’s Beach Advisory Committee last month, calling for a greater police presence on the beach.
“My fear is something is going to happen that sooner or later the gorilla is going to get loose,” Lack told the committee.
Lack-Chickering echoed her father’s concerns, adding in the last two years the general public has been “increasingly grumpy,” especially when alcohol is involved and people become aggressive.
Lack praised the efforts the city’s beach patrol team but said it’s not enough, adding if there were more officers helping patrol the beaches there could be a decrease in the number of confrontations.
“Presence makes a difference,” Lack said. “We got presence on the boulevard. We have a presence all over town but we don’t have a presence on the beach.”
Master Cpl. Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said there are nine staff members on beach patrol, including himself. Typically, he said, beach patrol consists of two officers working 12-hour shifts.
“It’s designed to be two people all the time,” Larke said.
While there may not be plans for a permanent increase in beach patrol officers, Larke said the department is talking about other options.
“What I’m wanting to do this year is open up overtime positions on the beach where we can have officers that aren’t necessarily assigned to beach patrol come in and help on their days off, or even a beach patrol officer has a day off, they can come in and volunteer,” Larke said.
Myrtle Beach City Manager Fox Simons said the biggest roadblock in obtaining more officers to address the concerns Lack raised is money. Simons said there are nearly four dozen vacancies within the police department.
Help could be arriving soon, though.
During the city’s annual budget retreat at the end of February, it was recommended to city council that 50 new police department jobs be funded for the coming fiscal year. Of those 50 jobs, 39 are for uniformed officers and 11 would be in other areas such as detention and records.
However, Simons noted there would be challenges to reach that goal.
“You have to pay the wages and we talked about the inflationary factors and tight labor market and that’s another challenge that we have,” Simons said in February. “That goes into the classification of compensation study that we’re doing and how do we all put that together.”
While Beach Advisory Committee member Tony Brumfield suggested moving officers from the boulevard to the beach, Simons quickly responded with how that leads to the problem transferring over to the boulevard.
“We’re going to get the same complaint but it’s going to move towards the boulevard from the beach,” Simons said. “It’s just, it’s a whack-a-mole.”
Brian Mitchell, battalion chief for Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue, said there isn’t much they can do on their end, saying they can ask for voluntary compliance but that’s the extent of their efforts.
“At the end of the day, we get cussed at like they do,” Mitchell said. “We run an avenue down and get on dispatch to let P.D. know what avenue it is. Our guys aren’t going to be aggressive and do much more than ask for that compliance.”
Up and down their patrol zone, Larke said the type of criminal activity they respond to on the beach varies.
“That’s just a question of how many people are there,” Larke said. “It’s not really a hot spot, it’s just those hotel areas are a bit more populated.”
While lifeguard services still have their concerns going into the summer season, Larke offered some reassurance.
“We’re always a phone call away,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.