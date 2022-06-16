As ‘Cupid Shuffle’ blared through Chapin Park Thursday night, dozens of people – and a few dogs - draped with rainbow flags danced as part of Pride month celebrations in Myrtle Beach.

Terry Livingston of Grand Strand PRIDE was pleased with how many young people attended.

“It’s a story for the young people. If they’re struggling with their identity and what they can and can’t do, tonight was trying to inspire them that they are important and they can achieve whatever their dream is,” Livingston said.

Along with dancing, vendors such as Mister Softee were out and people could visit Grand Strand PRIDE’s tent to get more information on the nonprofit, pick up snacks, drinks and PRIDE-themed items such as flags and koozies.

Myrtle Beach City Councilman John Krajc said Thursday’s event was all about acceptance and love.

“If the world had a little bit more of those two things on a daily basis, a lot more problems would get solved a lot faster,” Krajc said.

For Livingston, Pride month is a time for people to be themselves and events like one Thursday allows that to happen while also creating a safe space.

For LGBTQ+ members like Courtney Douglass, who identifies as non-binary, Pride is a time to celebrate themselves.

“It’s a time to celebrate who you are despite the difficulties,” Douglass said. “We focus a lot on trans-suffering. I would like to think of Pride as a type of celebration of trans-joy and becoming who you are.”

The event also featured guest speaker Ryan Thompson, a 21-year-old native of Murrells Inlet and the Democratic nominee for the South Carolina State House of Representatives District 106 seat. Should he be elected in November, he'll be the youngest member at the statehouse since 2006 and the first openly gay member.

Thompson shared his story of how he struggled with coming out, a message that is all too familiar to many LGBTQ+ youth today.

“It took me a long time to be able to say the words ‘I’m gay,’” Thompson said. “But once I did, I was able to finally admit it to myself and begin the journey of loving myself.”