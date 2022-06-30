A Conway business owner said she may be forced to close her doors after losing thousands of dollars in revenue due to downtown construction blocking parking spaces and visibility of her storefront.

Sherrie Cannon, owner of the women’s thrift boutique Closet Envy, said she will soon have to decide on closing her Laurel Street store next month if construction does not wrap up soon at the corner of Laurel and Third Avenue where Airbnb rental units are being constructed. She cites parking spots being utilized for dumpsters and a scaffolding tunnel as reasons why her business isn’t accessible and visible.

“We’re basically cut off,” Cannon said.

Cannon said it costs about $225 a day to open her doors. This cost is for staff pay and rent. But there have been days since the nearby project began that the store has had less than $50 in sales.

“I guess that’s up in the air at this point,” she said of potentially closing. “I’m waiting it out.”

Conway City Council recently voted to extend Montgomery Construction’s request to temporarily place a construction dumpster in two parking spots on Laurel as 1028 Laurel St. undergoes construction. In January, the initial request to place the construction necessities, including sidewalk scaffolding, along the street was made for six months. However, the company returned to council to ask for an extension through the end of July.

Spence Little, a project manager with Montgomery Construction, said the company planned to remove the scaffolding tunnel immediately as well as bring on an employee to oversee safety and clean up. He said construction work would also start at daybreak.

Little said the exterior work would take at least three more weeks to complete, weather permitting. The hope is to complete all construction by September, he added.

“Our goal is to get out of everybody’s way,” Little said.

The recent issue poses the question: How is the city balancing growth and development to better itself while also managing the day-to-day operations throughout a tight downtown area?