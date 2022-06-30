A Conway business owner said she may be forced to close her doors after losing thousands of dollars in revenue due to downtown construction blocking parking spaces and visibility of her storefront.
Sherrie Cannon, owner of the women’s thrift boutique Closet Envy, said she will soon have to decide on closing her Laurel Street store next month if construction does not wrap up soon at the corner of Laurel and Third Avenue where Airbnb rental units are being constructed. She cites parking spots being utilized for dumpsters and a scaffolding tunnel as reasons why her business isn’t accessible and visible.
“We’re basically cut off,” Cannon said.
Cannon said it costs about $225 a day to open her doors. This cost is for staff pay and rent. But there have been days since the nearby project began that the store has had less than $50 in sales.
“I guess that’s up in the air at this point,” she said of potentially closing. “I’m waiting it out.”
Conway City Council recently voted to extend Montgomery Construction’s request to temporarily place a construction dumpster in two parking spots on Laurel as 1028 Laurel St. undergoes construction. In January, the initial request to place the construction necessities, including sidewalk scaffolding, along the street was made for six months. However, the company returned to council to ask for an extension through the end of July.
Spence Little, a project manager with Montgomery Construction, said the company planned to remove the scaffolding tunnel immediately as well as bring on an employee to oversee safety and clean up. He said construction work would also start at daybreak.
Little said the exterior work would take at least three more weeks to complete, weather permitting. The hope is to complete all construction by September, he added.
“Our goal is to get out of everybody’s way,” Little said.
The recent issue poses the question: How is the city balancing growth and development to better itself while also managing the day-to-day operations throughout a tight downtown area?
Multiple projects
Laurel Street has been no stranger to new construction this year.
Owners of Crooked Oak Tavern have purchased the old Abrams Department Store building and are planning to move the restaurant to one side and have a large meeting space on the other. The owner has said the project could bring more than 100 jobs to downtown Conway.
Hop N Wich, a sandwich shop slated to move into the old Salvation Army building at Third and Laurel, is also undergoing a renovation. Mustard Seed Boutique, located beneath the future Airbnb site in the Spivey building, temporarily closed and moved out while much of the construction above was underway. The boutique has since reopened.
Adam Emrick, Conway city administrator, said the projects are vital to the long-term success of the city, but it is also important to keep the city’s businesses functioning daily.
“That project is a several-million-dollar project to improve the whole functioning of that intersection,” Emrick said of the Airbnb project, which is expected to bring eight units to downtown. “Our highest performing streets right now are Third Avenue and Main Street, and what we’re hoping this project will do, and the other projects, will bring Laurel Street to the same level of production and economic vitality that Third Avenue and Main Street have. These projects might be those things that do that. The reinvestment in that street.”
Emrick said it has been “several decades” since Conway has had any major construction projects like to the current activity on Laurel Street.
“We’ve had little investment here and there where we’ve had minor remodels,” he said. “As we continue the positive growth and the positive momentum, we’re probably going to come up against this time and time again.”
Finding a balance is key, he said.
“We’ve got people that are relying on their business being open for their livelihood and at the same time you’ve got these massive construction projects that you’ve got contractors that are doing that same thing in a different way,” Emrick said. “The one thing we don’t want to do is stop the momentum we have from all these projects. So ideally people would be good neighbors to each other and you know we find the balance without the city getting involved. When things come to a head, you have the discussion we had on Monday night.”
Along Laurel Street, scaffolding has lined the sidewalk by the Spivey building, which is undergoing construction on the exterior. That scaffolding was removed as of Monday. A dumpster still sits in a parking spot and loads of supplies are routinely being dropped off at the site.
Cannon, whose store has been open at 310 Laurel St. since February 2021, said the area is a true construction site, with trash and cigarettes on the ground and a porta-potty with a strong odor.
“This is not what downtown Conway is supposed to look like,” she said.
Emrick said council was faced with a difficult decision to allow the extension of parking spots being used for construction staging, but was encouraged by the thought and time council put into the decision.
During last week’s council meeting, Conway Councilman William Goldfinch said both parties needed to work together and find common ground.
“We gotta finish the project,” he said. “Nobody has dedicated parking spots downtown…that hasn’t changed, that’s always been in place. We want to see this project wrap up…so let’s find some balance, guys.”
Councilman Alex Hyman echoed Goldfinch: “It’s not like we can hold a project up. That’s not going to work,” he said. “I don’t think we can shut down a construction site.”
Cannon said she is “all on board” with downtown redevelopment, but did not realize it would cause a strain on her business. She said she saw a glimpse of hope after Mustard Seed recently reopened, thinking construction would be wrapping up soon. But that wasn’t the case.
“Every week I’ve had to put money into this account,” she said. “We should be making money, not putting money into it.”
When the projects are completed, Emrick said he is hopeful that it will improve downtown.
“It will improve the entire function of the street and everybody on it when it’s done,” he said. “And that’s really what we have to strive for. Buildings that are not being used to their full extent are wasteful, wasted resources.”
So what’s the solution?
Emrick said the city encourages using private spaces for construction staging. For example, Crooked Oak is using space in the rear of its building and Hop N Wich is using an alley. However, this is not the case for the Airbnb project as there isn’t nearby private space to use.
Moving forward, the city expects more projects that could impact the downtown area. The Spivey building and old Abrams building will both need to upsize the water line for fire protection, Emrick said. The city hopes to do the work at night to limit the impact on the businesses that are open daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.