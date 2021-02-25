Rufus “Leroy” Sellers
Graveside services for Rufus “Leroy” Sellers, 76, will be held Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. in Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Steven Barfield officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Sellers, husband of Martha Burke Sellers, passed away Feb. 24 in Conway Medical Center.
Born June 4, 1944, he was a son of the late James Oliver and Gladys Rowell Sellers. He was also predeceased by two infant brothers, one infant sister and two sisters, Bonnie Gun and Cathy Cooper. Mr. Sellers was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed going fishing and shooting pool.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Sellers is survived by one son, Lee Sellers (Karen); one daughter, Marilyn Baker (Darren); three grandchildren, Tyler Sellers, Brittany Causey and James Causey; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Ella and Olivia; two brothers, Jimmy Sellers and Alvie Tom Sellers; and two sisters, Stella Schoolcraft and Karen Cooper.
Please wear your mask and practice all social distancing guidelines at the graveside.
Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor is handling arrangements. Call (843)-358-5800.
