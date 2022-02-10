A Green Sea High School student was assaulted during gym class twice, and the second assault was filmed and turned into memes that were shared around the school, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

Stefanie Perritt, the mother of the student, filed the lawsuit against Horry County school district on Monday. Perritt claims her child, who is referred to as H.J. in the lawsuit, suffers from a disability and follows an individualized education plan.

Before the first gym class assault, H.J. was a victim of bullying, which the school district was aware of, according to the lawsuit. In October, H.J. was allegedly assaulted by a student in the locker room during gym class, and the assault was recorded on a cell phone.

Both H.J. and the other student were suspended from school for a week after the assault, the suit states.

Perritt called the school before H.J. returned to let officials know she was concerned that H.J. would be targeted or would face retaliation, according to the lawsuit. School officials assured Perritt that "measures would be taken and steps put in place to prevent H.J. from being targeted or retaliated against or harmed in any manner," the lawsuit states.

Upon returning to school, H.J. was approached in gym class by another student who accused H.J. of being a snitch, the lawsuit states. The student then allegedly started to follow H.J. throughout the gym in an aggressive manner.

"This student then physically separated H.J. from a group of students and forced him to the middle of the gym," where the student struck H.J. on his head at least 20 times, according to the suit.

H.J. suffered from a broken tooth, became severely depressed and suffered from physical, emotional, psychological and economic damage, the suit states.

Students made memes of the second assault, which was also filmed on a cell phone, the lawsuit states.

Perritt alleges the defendant failed to maintain a safe environment, enforce school policies against bullying and prevent the attack on H.J.