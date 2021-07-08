The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings in the Myrtle Beach area Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa brings thunderstorms, heavy winds and rain to the region.
The area is under a tornado watch through 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the NWS.
As of 8 a.m., Elsa is about 100 miles west/northwest of Myrtle Beach, the NWS reports. With winds of 40 mph, the storm is moving 18 mph across the Carolinas.
A rip current statement was also issued for the area through 8 p.m. Thursday. Elsa could bring dangerous rip currents, which could sweep swimmers away and into deep waters. As a result of the dangerous conditions, the city of Myrtle Beach and city of North Myrtle Beach have issued double red flag warnings, prohibiting swimming and wading in the ocean.
Elsa could also cause limited flash and urban flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Here are the latest updates on outages in the Myrtle Beach area.
The Myrtle Beach, Socastee and Garden City areas were under a tornado warning, but the warning was lifted at 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
Weather officials say the storm is expected to move out of the area by Thursday afternoon, but there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening and into Friday in the Myrtle Beach area, according to the NWS.
