A zone allowing people to walk from restaurant to restaurant with an alcoholic beverage could be coming to downtown Conway.

Conway City Council plans to have a first reading on the item later this month.

Customers of restaurants and businesses that sell alcoholic beverages downtown are currently not allowed to move from business to business with a drink in hand. However, there is an exception whenever the city has a permitted event that states a defined zone where alcohol is allowed.

Conway leaders are also proposing a last call requirement, which would mean businesses that sell alcoholic beverages would have to close by midnight.

Conway Police Chief Dale Long said with the city’s growth and downtown renovations bringing more overnight guests, late-night drinking could become a conflict.

“I think a good balance for that is a midnight cutoff hour,” Long said of the proposed consumption zone.

The new zone would be an overlay district located in the same area as the Waccamaw River and Central Business districts of Conway. This area encompasses parts of Third and Fourth avenues and the downtown section of Main Street to just past Fifth Avenue. For example, this exception would allow a patron to walk from Rivertown Bistro to Chanti’s with a beer in hand.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said the later people are out drinking, the more people drink, which is when crime can increase.

“It’s going to be beneficial for everyone that’s involved,” she said.

Conway City Council previously discussed the item during its budget retreat earlier this year, but the item was brought back up for discussion during Tuesday’s special workshop.

The consumption zone and last call item is set to go to the city council at its next meeting later this month for a public hearing and first reading. It will then require a favorable second reading in order to pass.