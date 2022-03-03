Larry Junior Rabon
Funeral services for Larry Junior Rabon, 69, will be held March 6 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Larry Johnson and the Rev. Lindsey Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Rabon, husband of Wanda Rabon, passed away March 2 at his residence following an extended illness.
Born Sept. 25, 1952, he was a son of the late Willie Junior and Pauline Tindall Rabon. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rabon was predeceased by one sister, Paula Cribb; and a brother-in-law, Larry Cribb.
Mr. Rabon was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church where he served the Lord and his church in many different capacities. He loved cranes from a very young age, which led him to owning and operating his own business, Myrtle Beach Cranes, until his retirement in 2012. Mr. Rabon was a quiet man who loved his family with all his heart.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda Rabon of the home; one daughter, Lisa Darrah (Matthew); two grandchildren, Khloe Darrah and Lexi Darrah; one brother, Eddie Rabon (Teresa); three sisters, Della Mae Grainger (Cornell), Nancy Cribb and Delores Rabon (Frank); three sisters-in-laws, Louise Cartrette (Bud), Elease Rabon and Tammy Gore (Joey); and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held March 6 from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. in Pleasant Union Baptist Church. Please sign an online guestbook www.johnsonfuneralhomeaynor.com.
The Rabon family is in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor.
