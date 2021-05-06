About 100 people of all ages, from children to octogenarians, gathered in Downtown Conway Wednesday evening to “feel the teal”.
The unveiling and official opening of the Coastal Carolina University mural in the alley off of Third Avenue celebrated the growing partnership between Coastal Carolina University and the City of Conway, according to Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.
Using CCU’s prominent colors of teal and bronze, the mural covers both sides of the alley with CCU themes.
“I made sure I didn’t see the entirety of it until today, so it would make me gasp,” Blain-Bellamy said, adding that it did.
Coastal Carolina University President Dr. Michael T. Benson said the new mural is tangible evidence that the relationship between CCU and the City of Conway continues to grow.
He believes that every team and every athlete at CCU will want to have his or her picture taken on the teal turf that lines the “beautiful thoroughfare.”
“We’re very mindful of the relationship with the city. We want to development it…”, he said.
Claudia Bornholdt, dean of CCU’s Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts said Conway and the University have worked together on numerous projects. One that opened at the Horry County Museum as recently as this past week was an exhibit featuring the Waccamaw Indian people.
When a group of CCU students, who typically travel to Italy for theater training every year, couldn’t go this year due to the coronavirus, they practiced in the back of the downtown building that Conway recently bought and is renovating for its staff.
It was also Coastal students who crafted the Conway Critters that are found around Downtown Conway and along the riverwalk.
But what she considered the most exciting joint effort was the Gullah Geechee festival held in Conway in March of 2020. Organizers are working now on another festival featuring the Gullah Geechee people.
Yvette Arendt, assistant professor of visual arts, said the partnership on the mural was formed after Conway Downtown Alive executive director Hillary Howard approached her about creating the mural.
At first, she said, she and her group were overwhelmed, but everyone came through.
She did admit that they had run into challenges including cold and rainy weather, and on the other extreme – sunburn.
She said some of the students were afraid to climb onto the scaffolding, but they managed to work through their fears.
“They had grit and that’s what they need to succeed,” she said.
Along the way they learned to paint, laugh and make friends, and they enjoyed coming, she said.
Howard said creating the mural was an entire team effort that included the city’s public works, building and grounds and maintenance departments. The teal turf came from Brooks Stadium and was installed by Backwoods Nursery and city arborist Wanda Lilly. Sherwin Williams provided the paint and the CCU College of Art provided the design and artists.
She also thanked Leroy Clewis and Rusty Watson, who own the buildings whose walls provided the “canvas” for the artwork.
