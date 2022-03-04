Jamari and Jahlani “Lani” Sanders each have their own bedrooms now, thanks to Habitat to Humanity.
As he stood in his new bedroom, Jamari, an 11-year-old student at Conway Middle School, said, “I think it’s cool.”
Lani was equally succinct, “I like it fine,” he said of his room.
These two children and their mom Rochea Williams celebrated their new home at Hope’s Crossing Friday as they prepared to move into Habitat for Humanity’s 161st home in Horry County.
Michelle Morgan, family services director with Habitat, had nothing but kind words to say about Rochea, who has worked for almost two years to earn the privilege of becoming a Hope’s Crossing resident.
“I’m so excited. This never gets old,” Morgan said of handing over the house to the Williams family.
“I’m so proud of you,” she said to Rochea, adding that she gets to know Habitat resident hopefuls closely and has found Rochea to be humble and lovable.
She said at their old home, the Williams were not able to get to their apartment at times because there were so many people sitting on the steps smoking and drinking.
“I’m so grateful that she stuck with it,” Morgan said.
Rochea has a full-time job with a local commercial real estate company and, Morgan said, “Her kids are amazing.”
Addressing Williams, she said, “I can’t wait to see your future in this home.”
During the dedication ceremony, the family was each presented a homemade quilt made by members of the Grand Strand quilters, who committed years ago to make a quilt for every Habitat resident when they moved into their new homes.
Carolyn Cloutier, representing Carolina Forest Community Church, gave the family a basket of gifts to help their new residence feel more like home.
The house has new beds, a washer and dryer and the kitchen cabinets will be filled with enough food to last for one month, plus they’ll receive enough money to help them buy a new lawn mower.
The family was also given a Bible and a ledger to keep up with expenses and expenditures to make sure they stay within their budget.
Williams’ grandmother, Helen Williams, read two Bible verses that she had chosen.
Proverbs 24:3 & 4 says: “By wisdom a house is built, and through understanding it is established, through knowledge its rooms are filled with rare and beautiful treasures.”
The Mason Temple Church of God in Conway member also chose II Chronicles 7:15-16, which reads, “Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayers offered in this place. I have chosen and consecrated this temple so that my Name may be there forever. My eyes and my heart will always be there.”
Williams had kind words for her granddaughter.
“She has worked so very hard and she wants her family to be, you know, comfortable and she has worked to make it comfortable,” she said.
She thanked the Lord for making her able to attend the celebration of Williams’ home.
She smiled playfully when she said, “She is such a role model…She takes so much after her grandmother.”
Williams told her granddaughter and the large crowd gathered for the dedication that success takes perseverance and passion, but Rochea has proven that she has what it takes to meet the challenge.
She told her granddaughter that she has crossed the river, but the ocean is still ahead.
“All you have to do is keep on swimming,” she said.
The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors and Horry County were given credit for supporting the project.
