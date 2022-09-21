What historic signs in Conway stand out to you?
Conway officials are taking measures to protect historic and iconic signage throughout the city.
City council on Monday passed the first reading of an ordinance that would create a program for iconic, landmark and historic signs to be updated to new technology without losing character.
These types of landmarks are not plain, but have form or dimensions, said Allison Hardin, the city’s director of planning.
City staff is working to create a list of businesses with historic signs throughout the city, and some signs are located at Nye's Pharmacy and Theatre of the Republic.
“We have many, many businesses in Conway that have this type of signage,” Hardin said.
She added that the change is important to make before a storm possibly destroys the historic signs. If that happened, with the current ordinance, the signs would not be allowed to be repaired or replaced the way they currently stand.
The purpose of the Landmark Sign program is to preserve the city's “unique character, history, and identity,” verify a “sense of place that exists within the central business district and in future sign districts,” and protect the community from “inappropriate reuse” of signs that do not conform to the city’s standards.
The city identifies three types of signs:
- Historic - Signs that were installed prior to the city being added to the Historic Register in 1994.
- Replica - A sign that is an “accurate reconstruction” of an original sign that no longer exists, but had been installed before 1994.
- District - Signs created within the central business district or “other designated areas that employs distinctive sign shapes to relay the product or service being provided by the business.”
"That registry will be the official list of signs that the new ordinance will impact," Hardin said, adding that if a sign is not on the list, it will not be covered under the new regulations and allowances.
The list is in the process of being created. Staff has used historical records, Horry County’s legacy business list and has asked folks what signs they think about when they think of Conway, Hardin said.
"We’ll verify that each business is in operation and was in operation in 1994... then present the list to the boards for review and input before finalization by Council," Hardin said.
The proposed change will require a final reading before going into effect.
But it doesn't end there. If the ordinance is approved during a final reading, city staff will staff’s propose the first list of signs to the registry, Hardin said. This list will be reviewed by the Community Appearance Board and the Planning Commission, and the individual businesses will be notified of the potential to be on the registry. After a final draft is created, council will then have to approve the list and the city will be able to apply the new rules to those businesses.
Other council business
A quick-oil change business could be coming to Conway between Zaxby’s and Bojangles on Church Street. City council passed the first reading of an annexation and rezoning request for 1621 Church St. Monday evening. The .25-acre parcel’s zoning code would change from Horry County highway commercial to Conway highway commercial, if passed.
Council also voted to bring golf cart and motorcycle parking to downtown. Eight parking spots – which would be smaller than typical vehicle spots – will be located along Second Avenue near the Town Green, 200 Laurel St. Two vehicle spots will remain in that section, but the remaining will be utilized as golf cart and motorcycle spaces.
Log In
