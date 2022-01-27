An Ocean Boulevard resort will soon be home to a $3 million water park.
The Landmark Resort announced Thursday it will construct a 9,800-square-foot water park set to open in the summer of 2022, according to a release.
The resort's newest facility will feature a variety of slides and water-play features, with the main attraction being three 40-foot-tall enclosed 32-inch diameter slides that stretch nearly 250 feet with almost 400 gallons of rushing water flowing down each slide every minute, the release said.
Kelly Simmons, marketing director for Vacation Myrtle Beach, expressed her excitement for the recent news.
“Landmark Resort has always been forward-thinking when it comes to providing fun, new and exciting amenities for its guests who vacation in Myrtle Beach,” Simmons said in the release. “We are beyond excited for this state-of-the-art waterpark.”
The new facility will be located on Ocean Boulevard across from the resort and will be exclusive for guests who stay through the on-site rental program, the release said. The expansive near 10,000-square-foot park is valued at over $3 million and is a massive overhaul of the resort’s H2OASIS Waterpark at the Landmark Resort.
“This is such a huge addition to our resort,” Simmons said. “We have guests who have been coming since they were children, who now visit with their children. We’re so excited to see the smiles on their faces as they experience this attraction for the first time.”
For younger children, the new facility will have a splash house, a jungle-themed kids' area that features a four-foot tall kids' slide. The release states there will be a variety of lounge chairs set up throughout the water park for relaxation.
With the water park set to open later this summer, Landmark Resort is currently accepting resort reservations. The release said vacationers are encouraged to book as early as possible at LandmarkResort.com.
