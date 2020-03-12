Conway’s Lakeside Cemetery Committee is working diligently to replace the hedges along Lakewood Avenue in front of the cemetery with a brick wall.
“We want to maintain this cemetery as an historical cemetery, and we want to preserve it that way and beautify it. That’s a big goal. I think it will really add to the cemetery,” said committee chairman Deborah Vrooman, adding that there had been no big projects at the cemetery since the iron gates were added. The group has about $25,000 now to apply toward the project, but needs about $150,000.
“There are some funds we can borrow against, but we will have to repay that, so I know we can do that, but we have to repay it,” she said.
Vrooman says even if they don’t have all of the money they need, they’re hoping to have the wall completed by the end of the year.
“This will help the cemetery tremendously. It will help beautify it. This will be for generations to come…” she said.
In addition to looking nicer, the committee thinks the wall will mean less maintenance as far as city crews are concerned, because they won’t have vines growing up in the shrubbery.
“It’s hard to do it piecemeal (build the wall) and have continuity, so that’s why we’re trying to do it all at once,” Vrooman said.
The committee chairman called this the largest undertaking ever for the cemetery.
“We’re just thrilled to get it off the ground and hope to see it to completion….We’ll have a big dedication when it’s done,” she said.
The committee started its move toward building the wall by contacting Richard Johnson, former owner of Historical Ironworks in Conway, who created the gates at both entrances.
Johnson designed a brick fence as his donation to the project, and now the committee must find the money to pay for the bricks and its construction.
They have already received the approval they need from the city to build the wall, and have already spoken with brick masons.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the project can send a check to the City of Conway Lakeside Cemetery Brick Wall Project. They will accept any amount, she said.
