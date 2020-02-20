Members of the Conway Kiwanis Club are making plans for the 56th annual Pancake Supper and Breakfast and everyone is invited.
Long considered one of Conway’s biggest annual social events, the 2020 Pancake Supper and Breakfast will be held Feb. 28 and 29 at Conway High School. Serving times are 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m.-9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The highly-anticipated event attracts entire families with many of them sitting around chatting for hours with friends and neighbors, some of whom they may not have seen since the previous February’s event.
According to President Robert Anderson, the Pancake Supper and Breakfast is a Conway tradition. He said members enjoy the event because it’s an opportunity for each of them to be a part of something bigger than themselves. Many of the members’ spouses also volunteer for the event.
Funds will be used to support area children.
In addition to providing $1,000 scholarships for seniors at Conway High School, Aynor High School and the Academy for Technology and Academics, the club makes donations to numerous organizations including Churches Assisting People, Horry American Legion Post 111 Boys and Girls State, Christmas to Remember, Aynor High School Project Graduation, Operation Christmas Child, Salute to Education and more.
Also, club members routinely volunteer for projects including Special Needs Family Fun Day, the Conway Parks and Recreation Department’s Youth Fishing Derby and Trunk or Treat, The Shepherd’s Table, Conway High School Concession Stand duty, bell ringing for the Salvation Army and more.
The Conway Kiwanis Club also sponsors youth baseball, softball and soccer teams at the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
“We are very involved in our community,” Anderson said. “We love Conway and we want to make it an even better place to live, work and play. I am proud to be a part of this organization and I look forward to opportunities to serve our community.”
Anderson said the event receives enormous support from the community, which allows for a successful fundraiser to help the children while having fun in the process.
“It’s our biggest outreach program and the club’s main fundraiser,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to let people know what Kiwanis is all about.”
According to its defining statement, “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”
Tickets for the supper and breakfast are $7 and may be purchased from any Kiwanis Club member, area K-Kids, Builders Club and Key Club members from the local schools or at the door.
The students also assist with serving, Anderson said, and it would be impossible for club members to pull off the task without their assistance.
“Their help is invaluable,” he said.
Eat-in and take-out service will be available.
According to longtime chairman George Goldfinch, the event is popular not only with Conwayites, but also with people from across the county.
“This event is looked forward to by everyone in Conway and much of Horry County,” Goldfinch said. “I enjoy the fellowship with my fellow Kiwanians plus seeing good friends I haven’t seen since last year. This is a project a lot of the Kiwanians enjoy doing and anything you enjoy doing should be successful.”
The event averages 2,200-2,500 annual diners with a record of 4,200 people back when the club had more than 150 members.
“We’ve had some great times and some great suppers and breakfasts,” Goldfinch recalled.
According to records, Conway’s first pancake event attracted several hundred people and netted the club about $650. The Kiwanians purchased three griddles the next year and used them for several years before renting a big cooker from a club in Rockford, Ill. Kiwanian L.B. Hyman took it to Horry-Georgetown Technical College where students in the industrial division built a cooker for the club.
The first cooker worked so well that the Kiwanians asked HGTC to build two more the following year and a fourth a few years later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.