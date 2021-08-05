A Kentucky man died after being pulled from the ocean in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Andrew Smith, 44, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky was pulled from the ocean near 22nd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where he later died from asphyxiation due to drowning, Willard said.
Smith had been visiting the area with several family members who were in the ocean with him, Willard said.
