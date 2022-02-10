Convicted murderer Ken Register, who made national headlines for the gruesome 1991 slaying of Conway teenager Crystal Faye Todd, waived his right to a parole hearing this month.
The decision means the 48-year-old Register will not be eligible for another parole hearing for two years.
In the weeks leading up to Register's request, nearly 2,700 people signed a petition asking that his parole not be granted. Most of the people who signed the petition called Register a “monster” and contended that he could still be a danger if released from prison. He is serving two concurrent life sentences at the Broad River Secure Facility in Columbia.
Attorney Morgan Martin, who defended Register in his murder trial, said Monday that he didn’t know why his former client chose not to go before the parole board. Typically people who have been convicted of murder do not make parole the first time around, or even the second time, according to Martin.
“You never know what a parole board will do, but I would not have been shocked if his parole had been denied,” he said.
Martin said the case remains firm in his memory, and he even recalls where he was when Register’s mom called seeking his help.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long said earlier this week that by waiving his right to a parole hearing, Register brought the case more in line with today’s laws. When Register was convicted of murder, parole was a possibility, but today a life sentence means just that – the inmate is in for life. Parole is not an option.
Register has been incarcerated since 1993 for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Todd, a Conway High School senior who had been friends with him. Register had even served as a pallbearer at Todd’s funeral.
Over the years, numerous people have proclaimed Register’s innocence, but at every step of the judicial process he has been found culpable.
Tammy Ward, who signed the Register petition, wrote, “Crystal doesn’t get a chance to live her life, so why should he?”
In a lengthy comment, Lorraine Howard said she was Crystal’s cousin, and Crystal was her aunt’s only child. Ward wrote that Crystal’s mother, the late Bonnie Faye Todd, was brokenhearted when she learned that Register had been charged with her daughter’s murder but was convinced he was guilty.
In 1993, when the Register family tried to get his case reopened, Todd was quick to state her opinion on the case.
“She wouldn’t give him what he wanted, so he took it. That’s the reason my daughter is dead today,” she told the Horry Independent in 1993.
Horry County police called Todd’s murder one of the most intense cases they’ve ever investigated. They said DNA testing was done on more than 50 suspects before Register was charged.
At the time of the trial, then-Solicitor Ralph Wilson called the murder "the most brutal crime in Horry County history.”
Register stabbed Todd 35 times, with three in Todd’s head and one hitting her brain. She was disemboweled and nearly decapitated. Her mutilated body was found by two deer hunters in a ditch along a dirt road.
The case drew national media attention, including a segment on the program "Street Stories" hosted by Deborah Norville and Ed Bradley.
In the petition opposing Register's parole, Howard pointed out that this was Horry County’s first DNA case.
“We heard an expert witness testify that in his opinion, this would be the beginning of a serial killer had Ken not gotten caught on his first killing,” she wrote.
Howard said Crystal had dreams of going to college.
“She had already proven herself as a responsible lifeguard, babysitter, caregiver, housekeeper, etc. But Crystal would never get to graduate and go on to develop a successful career, Bonnie Faye would never get to see her daughter graduate, marry, become a mother, because in November 1991 Crystal’s life was cruelly and sadistically taken away.”
The petition can be viewed at https://www.change.org/p/department-of-probation-johnnie-ken-register-no-parole.
