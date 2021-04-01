The parents of a former Conway High School football safety were hugely disappointed when they learned that their son’s killer had been vindicated by a circuit judge.
Now, two years later, with a recent court ruling again vindicating M’Andre Cochran’s actions, this Bucksport family’s frustration is growing.
Emmit Kelly died in June of 2016 after being stabbed in a dark bedroom in Hemingway. In 2018, Circuit Judge Benjamin Culbertson ruled that M’Andre Cochran met the requirements for a Stand Your Ground ruling and he was set free without the case ever going to a jury.
Emmit Kelly’s dad, Henry Kelly, thinks the outcome would have been different if a jury had heard the case.
“That was a crime of passion that was done, but to give a man nothing, you just told me that my son’s life wasn’t worth nothing,” he said.
He pointed out that Emmit was a humble and very well-liked person. He was good at sports, graduated from Conway High School and was only 15 hours away from graduating from college when he decided to withdraw for a while and get a job.
But he doesn’t defend where his son was and what he was doing the night he died.
“I’m not saying he was in the right, but I’m not saying he was wrong,” he said about Emmit being at the home of and in the bed with another man’s wife.
“If we wouldn’t have gotten a phone call, and they said he was there. My car was there…There’s no way I would have believed he would have ever been in that situation. That wasn’t him,” he said.
He also points out that he was an invited guest at the Cochran home.
Kelly had four children and, he says, “I spread the love, but there was just something about that boy. Love all my kids. They all alright. That one right there you didn’t have to call him to ask him to come to work or where he was at and to stay out of trouble,” he said.
“I just want to see justice. I want to see this man get something. I have a 4-year-old grandson that he’s never going to know his father no more than in a spiritual sense…I want the appeal. It’s never going to be over,” he said, adding that it’s amazing how people change their minds when terrible things like this happen to them.
When Emmit was killed his son was about one month away from his birth, so he never had a chance to even see his father. Now he has lots of questions about where he is.
“He’s not an infant anymore. He’s not a toddler anymore…He’s having trouble right now dealing with what happened to his father. He’s 4-years-old now and he’s asking these questions,” he said.
He says they don’t tell the child everything.
“My son’s not here to help raise his son, but he know who his father is. He just questions it a lot, well, why he’s not here,” he said.
Emmit’s mom Tameesha Kelly said it’s hard to explain to her grandson that his father is dead, and she’s upset about how the justice system has operated so far.
“It’s just disturbing to me simply because he was an invited guest,” she said. “He did not break into the house, so that part within itself disturbs me."
She, too, is hoping her son’s case goes to the Supreme Court.
She’d also like to see some changes made to the state’s Protection of Property Act, better known as Stand Your Ground.
“I’m going to keep fighting,” she said. “I’m going to keep pushing until they tell me, ‘Okay Mrs. Kelly, it can’t go any further’. My son deserves justice.”
She also points out that Cochran gets to go on with his life and now he has a new baby.
Her husband makes it all simple in his own mind.
“You run over somebody's damn dog, you got to pay some kind of fine or do something. My son life was taken and this man didn’t have to do anything. Is he (Emmit) not worth the life of a cat or of a dog?” he asked.
