Conway’s new associate judge began working with the Conway Municipal Court when she was only 20-years-old and a student at Coastal Carolina University, and that first job helped shape her life’s goals.
Kayla Fleming, who was sworn into her new position in July, couldn’t be happier.
During her college days, the city worked around her school schedule so she could work full time and still get her studies done.
“Whenever I went to college I honestly didn’t know what I wanted to go for and I ended up applying here and I fell in love with it,” she said, adding that the job convinced her that she was capable of working in the court.
“I knew that I was. It’s good to see that other people feel that way, too,” she said.
After working in the court from 2006 to 2013, she moved to a new position in the Pretrial Intervention section of the Solicitor’s Office where she worked for three years. She spent another two years working for one of the solicitors.
In 2018, she went back to the Conway court as an administrative specialist.
“Working here definitely has been my favorite,” she said.
So far, she thinks things have been going great in the Conway office and will be even better when a third person, who has already been hired, joins her and the other clerk of court Nikki Goldman.
“I basically handle the day-to-day duties in the office overseeing issues of warrants and the daily bond hearings and when people come in that need to speak with a judge. I handle things like that,” Fleming said.
Longtime Municipal Judge Andy Hendrick takes care of weekend bond hearings and sits on the bench on Wednesdays and during trials. He also comes in when people, who need to see him, make appointments, Fleming said.
Fleming says it’s too soon for her to think about the future and if sitting in the judge’s chair is something she might aspire to in the future. She’d definitely like to have more experience before she even considers that.
Also, she said, “He (Hendrick) says he’s not ready to move on any time soon.”
That suits her fine because, she said, “We love him…I’ve been under his wing a long time.”
She also has nothing but kind words for Conway’s city attorney John Long, who is working now to forge some plea agreements so the court can move some cases that were stymied by the coronavirus.
The court has been able to function during the recent health fears, but they haven’t been scheduling any trials. They hope to remedy that in the next month or two, according to Fleming.
“Fortunately we’ve still been able to have court. We just line them up outside and they come around and into the court one at a time and we try to disperse them when they’re finished with the judge,” she said.
Fleming keeps busy drawing up and transferring warrants to the county’s General Sessions court, setting or denying bonds.
There are bonds that, by law, she is not allowed to set. Those include things like criminal sexual conduct on a minor under 11, murder, first-degree burglary if the suspect has other charges that go along with it and domestic violence if the defendant is out of jail on other charges of violent crimes.
To be qualified to assist the judge, she had to pass a test that she didn’t find too difficult because over the years she had dealt with many of the issues that were part of the quiz.
“I felt really good when I finished it,” she said.
Fleming was born and raised in Conway, graduated from Carolina Forest High School and earned a degree in business administration from Coastal Carolina University.
When she isn’t working the 35-year-old likes to go to the river and beach, hang out with friends and spend time with her family. She also spends some time helping out at her dad’s restaurant.
“I’m a big mama and daddy’s girl,” she said.
