A federal jury awarded $2 million Wednesday to a woman who accused former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large of sexually assaulting her and forcing her to fight other women for fetish videos.
The amount is larger than any other settlement or verdict reached in the five lawsuits filed against the police department over Large’s actions.
“Law enforcement agencies and its officers are placed in the highest position of power and trust,” said James B. Moore III of the Evans Moore Law Firm, one of the firms that represented the plaintiff, Jane Doe 3 (MyHorryNews.com does not identify sexual assault victims without their consent). “When that power, the gun and the badge, is used to exploit the most vulnerable members of our society, in the most despicable of ways, someone must step up and hold them accountable. Our client, and the jury, did that yesterday. They sent a loud and clear message that changes needs to take place at the Horry County Police Department.”
Earlier this month, a federal jury in a separate trial awarded $500,000 to Jane Doe 4, another woman who had accused Large of sexual assault.
Both lawsuits centered on Large, a 27-year veteran of the police department who was fired for sexual harassment in 2015. The 55-year-old died of natural causes in 2018 while awaiting trial on 11 criminal charges, including five charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The police department has faced a series of lawsuits related to Large. Three of the plaintiffs settled, but the cases of Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4 went to trial, a rarity in federal civil litigation.
Jane Doe 3 met Large in 1996 when he was assigned to investigate her domestic violence case, according to court records. The woman spoke with Large again two years later when he investigated her then-husband for shooting her five times.
Jane Doe 3 then left the state after her husband’s conviction and didn’t see Large for more than a decade.
She spoke with him in January 2015 when he was investigating allegations that her third husband had threatened her with a gun. After that incident, she said Large began visiting several times per week and eventually coerced her into "catfighting." That's the term for bouts between scantily clad or nude women who are recorded on video.
Jane Doe 3 said Large assaulted her more than 50 times in 2015.
Although Large denied sexually assaulting anyone, he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in catfighting.
“It’s not illegal,” Large once said in a deposition. “Some people like it. It's a fetish. It's embarrassing. I don't know why, but, you know, I think that's neat.”
Court records show that Wednesday's $2 million verdict stemmed from the negligence of the police department.
The jury also sided with Jane Doe 3 in her constitutional claim against former Horry County Police Chief Saundra Rhodes, awarding Jane Doe 3 $1,000 in punitive damages.
Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore declined to comment on the verdict.
