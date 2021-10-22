Derrick Rivera was convicted Friday of murdering a father and son during an armed robbery at an Horry County bingo hall in 2019.
A jury found Rivera guilty of two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery in the July 2019 killings of Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve "Sparky" Johnson Jr.
Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Rivera to two life sentences for the murder convictions and a 30-year sentence for the armed robbery conviction. The sentences will run concurrently. Rivera is not eligible for parole.
The prosecution had made the argument that Rivera had convinced co-defendant Bradford Britton, who was unaware of Rivera’s plan, to drive him to Waccamaw Bingo Off U.S. 501 in the Forestbrook section of Horry County around 9:45 p.m. on July 26, 2019, where Rivera, wearing a hat with fake dreadlocks, sweat clothes and a mask, shot and killed Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve "Sparky" Johnson Jr. with a pistol Bradford said he thought was a .38. Rivera then fled the scene, the prosecution said, leaving behind a hat with dreadlocks, a shoe and a bag at the scene of the crime: all with his DNA on them.
Rivera had changed his phone number multiple times in the lead up to the robbery, and during the time of the robbery, his phone was not connected to the network, the prosecution said.
Scott Hixson, the 15th Judicial Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor, pointed out that someone tried to call Rivera’s phone just after 8:30 p.m. and around 10:30 p.m., but his phone didn’t take the call, meaning it was turned off, had a dead battery, or was otherwise unconnected to the network. Rivera and Britton had exchanged several phone calls before the murders and robbery, the prosecution added.
After the murders, the prosecution said, Britton drove Rivera through the nearby Tuscany Grand neighborhood where Rivera ditched some of his clothes.
Sweat pants found in the neighborhood had Rivera’s DNA on them and a shoe found in the neighborhood matched the one found at the crime scene, with Rivera’s DNA on it and Steven Johnson Sr.’s blood. Britton testified that he drove through the neighborhood and remembered Rivera rolling the window down and surveillance footage showed Britton did indeed drive through the neighborhood after the robbery.
Defense attorney William McGuire vigorously attempted to call into question the evidence against Rivera.
Rivera and Britton knew each other, McGuire said, giving Britton access to Rivera’s clothes. They two were neighbors in Georgetown, he said, and Rivera would frequently come to Bradford’s house.
And it’s possible, McGuire said, that Rivera’s DNA could have ended up on the items left at the scene through transference, which is where a third party transfers someone’s DNA onto items they never touched. Another unidentified person’s DNA was also found on the items, DNA analysts testified.
McGuire faulted police for not doing more to find the suspect’s DNA at the scene.
Rivera’s DNA was also not found at the scene of the crime except on the items the assailant left there, McGuire argued, pointing out that the murderer was not wearing gloves when he handled items inside the bingo hall, but those items were never tested.
Neither were fingernail clippings from the Johnsons, which McGuire maintained may have had the suspects DNA on them if there was a struggle in the office. Photos from the crime scene showed the office had indeed been wrecked by some sort of struggle during the robbery, but the struggle was not caught on video.
Rivera’s DNA was also not found in the Volkswagen Jetta used as the getaway car. Horry County police investigators said the State Law Enforcement Division asks law enforcement to only send them five items initially during an investigation because of the amount of work they handle.
Investigators said they only sent SLED items they were sure the suspect had handled, using surveillance footage from inside the bingo hall to figure out what to send.
One witness at the bingo parlor said an eyewitness claimed the suspect’s face covering had fallen off and he could ID the witness, but police never showed Rivera’s picture to the witness, McGuire said. The prosecution said given the conflicting eyewitness reports from the scene, the witness testimony would have been unreliable.
The pair stopped at a gas station on the way back, Britton said, and he got Rivera some water because Rivera was nauseas. Surveillance footage showed Britton stopped and got water. Britton’s passenger was not identifiable on the footage.
On July 29, police arrested Britton. First, he blamed a fictitious character named “Trey,” and eventually gave the nickname “G.” Later, he gave police the nickname “Mug” and identified Rivera as “Mug.” The prosecution said it was possible that Britton didn’t know Rivera’s first name because Rivera had texted someone telling them not to use his name in their phone. But, the prosecution said, Rivera's nicknames included the name "Mug."
But Britton lied to police multiple times, McGuire said, calling into question Britton’s reliability. Britton has pled guilty to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to murder.
For example, Britton claimed his passenger made a call at a Surfside Beach bingo before telling Britton to drive to the Myrtle Beach area where the murders occurred. That call never showed up in Rivera’s phone records, McGuire said.
On July 29, Rivera sent a text to someone saying there was an emergency and he needed to lay low. The next day, Rivera sent another text saying he was “riding” and that he “couldn’t tell no one no move I’m making.”
The night of July 31, police found Rivera in Colleton County in an abandoned trailer. His phone was smashed and police found .357 magnum bullets on the floor. A State Law Enforcement Division ballistics expert testified that the bullets found at the crime scene were either .38 or .357 Magnum. The bullets are the same size, and the only difference is the size of the shell that holds the powder. A .357 Magnum gun can also shoot .38 rounds.
When Rivera was eventually arrested in Colleton County, he was wearing size 11.5 shoes, McGuire said. The shoe found at the bingo hall with Rivera’s DNA on it was size 9.5. The defense didn’t offer any evidence of Rivera’s actual shoe size.
Hixson during closing arguments said McGuire’s points were distractions. But McGuire said Britton was working with another accomplice and used Rivera’s clothes in an effort to set up Rivera. He faulted police for not doing more to follow other evidence and leads in the case and instead only followed evidence that pointed to Rivera while ignoring other potential suspects.
Britton has not been sentenced and McGuire argued that Britton was working with a different accomplice and testifying against Rivera in an effort to get out of jail sooner.
Hixson said Britton will be sentenced in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.