Derrick Rivera was convicted Friday of murdering a father and son during an armed robbery at an Horry County bingo hall in 2019.

A jury found Rivera guilty of two counts of murder and one count of armed robbery in the July 2019 killings of Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve "Sparky" Johnson Jr.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Rivera to two life sentences for the murder convictions and a 30-year sentence for the armed robbery conviction. The sentences will run concurrently. Rivera is not eligible for parole.

The prosecution had made the argument that Rivera had convinced co-defendant Bradford Britton, who was unaware of Rivera’s plan, to drive him to Waccamaw Bingo Off U.S. 501 in the Forestbrook section of Horry County around 9:45 p.m. on July 26, 2019, where Rivera, wearing a hat with fake dreadlocks, sweat clothes and a mask, shot and killed Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve "Sparky" Johnson Jr. with a pistol Bradford said he thought was a .38. Rivera then fled the scene, the prosecution said, leaving behind a hat with dreadlocks, a shoe and a bag at the scene of the crime: all with his DNA on them.

Rivera had changed his phone number multiple times in the lead up to the robbery, and during the time of the robbery, his phone was not connected to the network, the prosecution said.

Scott Hixson, the 15th Judicial Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor, pointed out that someone tried to call Rivera’s phone just after 8:30 p.m. and around 10:30 p.m., but his phone didn’t take the call, meaning it was turned off, had a dead battery, or was otherwise unconnected to the network. Rivera and Britton had exchanged several phone calls before the murders and robbery, the prosecution added.

After the murders, the prosecution said, Britton drove Rivera through the nearby Tuscany Grand neighborhood where Rivera ditched some of his clothes.

Sweat pants found in the neighborhood had Rivera’s DNA on them and a shoe found in the neighborhood matched the one found at the crime scene, with Rivera’s DNA on it and Steven Johnson Sr.’s blood. Britton testified that he drove through the neighborhood and remembered Rivera rolling the window down and surveillance footage showed Britton did indeed drive through the neighborhood after the robbery.