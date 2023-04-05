All eyes were on Ryvrr Daniels as he took his oath and approached local K9 Jolene.

He placed a patch that read "R. Daniels" on the Belgian Malinois' vest and she will continue sporting the 10-year-old's name for the next month until another North Myrtle Beach student is recognized for outstanding qualities.

Ryvrr, a student in the fifth grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School, was nominated by his teacher Erick Hugo to be the next Junior K9 Officer sworn in by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

"Ryvvr is a fantastic role model for his classmates and younger peers. He likes to ensure that everyone feels welcome and included. He has a strong sense of justice because of his faith and is very well mannered," NMBPD Police Officer Pat Wilkinson said to the student body on Wednesday as his partner Jolene stood by his side. "Holy Trinity Catholic School and the world are better places because Ryvrr is in both."

Wilkinson started the program last year as a way to help students get to know local police and feel safe around them.

He said he thought of the program after hearing about a student that brought a dangerous item into a school.

"It gets you thinking, 'Where did all this come from?' The school shootings, stuff like that. You see how tough it is to be a kid now with social media and stuff like that," he said. "Let's get back to the basics. Start making good grades. Be that respectful kid in the classroom. Stand up to bullies and make sure that school stays a place that kids want to come to."

Officer Thomas Bruce, who has largely taken over the program, walked Ryvrr through his oath, or his very serious promise, as Bruce defined it to the student body, and Ryvrr recited it, saying that he will continue to be an excellent student and friend to his classmates.

"The best thing about this program is us getting into schools and talking to the kids," Bruce said. "To our knowledge, it's one of the most unique programs in the country."