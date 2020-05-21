A young Conway man, who has been in jail for almost four years since he was charged with entering a home on Kingston Lake Drive along with three others, was granted a bond Friday, but had not been released from jail as of today.
Pagrein Harrell, 25, pleaded guilty ten months ago to second-degree burglary violent for his part in the crime. However, Circuit Judge Steven John withheld Harrell’s sentencing pending his testimony in the retrial of co-defendants Sean L. Page Jr., 20, and Franklin Vereen-Price, 21.
Harrell entered his first guilty plea in December of 2018; however, he pleaded guilty again in July of 2019, but was not called to testify in the trial that ended in a mistrial after a juror reported that he was influenced by what the judge determined was not acceptable behavior by another juror.
This past week, Assistant Solicitor Mary Ellen Walter told John that a retrial is scheduled for Aug. 31 for the two remaining defendants, who are both charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and armed robbery.
A fourth defendant pleaded guilty in July of 2019 and was sentenced to 20 years in jail. Raheem Green, 23, is serving his time at Kirkland Correctional Institute now with an expected release time of 2033. According to a South Carolina inmate search, Green is classified as a general worker at the prison.
He pleaded guilty in a negotiated agreement to testify against the two remaining defendants. However, he recanted his earlier plea and pleaded again to armed robbery without a promise to testify.
Walter asked the judge Thursday to help her get DNA samples from Harrell and Vereen-Price. Both men appeared on a virtual telecast from the jail due to safety protocol related to COVID-19.
Walter was in the courtroom, along with Conway Police Department Det. Mark Bobbitt, but Harrell’s attorney Barbara Pratt and Vereen-Price’s attorney Kia Wilson both appeared on the computer monitor from the jail.
Harrell first agreed with little discussion to allow police to take a DNA swab of his mouth.
John then said he realized it is unusual for a suspect who has entered a plea to have a bond set, but he set a surety bond for Harrell at $65,000 with the requirement that he stay at home wearing an ankle monitor. He must let the court know the exact address of where he is staying. He was instructed not to have any contact with the co-defendants in the case, the victims or their families.
Pratt pointed out that the two men, who were tried in July of 2019, had been released on bond, but Harrell had never had one set even though he had cooperated and provided pertinent information to police.
But Walter reminded John that Harrell did not testify.
Pratt said Harrell needed to be released so he could keep a health-related appointment and said he has a 9-year-old son.
John’s ruling says Harrell can visit his attorney when necessary and must respond to any subpoenas calling for him to come to court.
He must report any job offer to the Solicitor’s Office, so its employees can determine its validity, and must have no contact with people who have criminal records.
The judge said when Harrell is sentenced he will be given credit for time served.
A Conway police officer was sent to the jail to swab Harrell’s mouth.
Wilson argued that taking a swab is a violation of Vereen-Price’s Fourth and Fifth Constitutional Amendment rights, although she conceded that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that it doesn’t.
She argued that some of the things that police want to compare to her client’s DNA are things police say were found along a path after the incident. She argued that they don’t know where the things came from, and they might have come from his home.
Walter, the prosecutor, argued that Wilson was asking the judge to overrule a Supreme Court ruling and pointed out that the Fifth Amendment involves spoken words.
She said the suspects in the crime wore hoodies and gloves and police did have probable cause to charge Vereen-Price, adding that a grand jury indicted him.
John agreed with Walter saying he doesn’t believe the Fifth Amendment is applicable here and that there was probable cause to believe a crime was committed.
He said he couldn’t ignore that he was the presiding judge at the trial and heard all of the witnesses.
“There is probable cause to believe that this defendant committed the crime,” he said.
He said the DNA test is safe and reliable, adding that prior testing of thousands of defendants has shown that this particular method is safe and reliable.
John then found that it is not a violation of his rights and placed Vereen-Price in the custody of the Conway Police Department until the test was taken.
Jail records show that he was released in March.
All four men were charged in connection with entering the home on July 6, 2016, where four adults were gathering to watch a television event and a child was sleeping.
The residents June and Jimmy Brown and their daughter and her husband Catherine and Blake Hewitt were inside the house when the four armed men, wearing hoodies, came in through an open carport door.
Scott Graustein, who prosecuted the two defendants in their first trial, said the four men held the family hostage at gunpoint, walked them around their home demanding cash, guns and games.
After they searched the home, two of them took Mrs. Brown’s car and ATM card, according to testimony given in July of 2019.
There was also testimony that the men threatened to come back and shoot the victims if the card’s PIN didn’t work.
The incident finally ended when Brown pretended to have a heart attack and Hewitt told them they needed to call 911.
Bobbitt said Thursday that the suspects wore hoodies and gloves and a Toyota was taken during the incident.
He said the vehicle was recovered and processed for fingerprints, and a swab was taken from the owner to send for analysis.
According to Bobbitt, there was also a black t-shirt with writing on it, a glove and other things that were sent for analysis after the mistrial.
Before the mistrial, the only defendant who had given a DNA sample was Sean L. Page Jr. Bobbitt said the test excluded Page, so more tests should have been taken to see if the DNA excluded any of the others.
Page was released on bond before returning to jail for four days during his trial. He was returned to jail in January of 2020 after his bond was revoked and is still in jail today, according to jail records.
There was mention at Thursday’s hearing that there might have been a fifth person involved in the crime.
