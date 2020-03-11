A judge ruled that Horry County and Horry County Schools’ lawsuit against Myrtle Beach can move forward this month.
Myrtle Beach had asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit months ago, but Circuit Court Judge Carmen T. Mullen denied the city’s request on March 6. The decision, however, does not end the case.
The school system claims Myrtle Beach is not living up to its end of a decades-old agreement committing to a $20 million school project on the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.
“The great thing about it is that I feel like Horry County students is who won,” Horry County Schools Chairman Ken Richardson said. “It makes us feel a bit of vindication, because now we get to continue on.”
The base has been developed into a shopping, dining, residential and recreation destination centered around The Market Common, the International Technology and Aerospace Park, Whispering Pines Golf Course and Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The lawsuit has stymied the city’s ability to issue $13 million in bonds to pay for improvements at the 4,000-acre site. The city has until the end of the year to issue the bonds, but it can’t with a pending lawsuit.
The improvements at the former base include repairing streets and parking facilities, fixing storm water issues, installing CCTV cameras and expanding the Law Enforcement Center Annex. It also includes an extension of a taxiway from Shine Avenue to a new airport hangar and extending Howard Avenue to Emory Road.
Myrtle Beach’s public information officer Mark Kruea said city officials typically do not comment on pending litigation.
Richardson, however, was open with his thoughts on Wednesday. He said the city should honor its commitment to build a school in that area.
“If the city of Myrtle Beach felt like me as chairman of the board was going to lay down and not fight, they were sadly mistaken. I’m going to fight this until a judge or jury tells me it’s over,” Richardson said. "They promised us a $20 million school and now somehow it’s disappeared."
The redevelopment authority is in charge of making the infrastructure plans in what was established as a Tax Increment Financial (TIF) district, which is a financing tool governments can use to pay for redevelopment projects. This type of district allows governments to borrow money to pay for upgrades to areas they want to improve — often places that are or could become run-down — and use the property tax revenues from those projects to cover the debt. The process allows a city to enhance a specific community without a tax hike.
The authority consists of three appointed members from the city, three appointed by the county council and three appointed by the state.
The authority has deleted several items on the original plan dating back to the early 2000s, including a school, a boat landing and an indoor swimming pool.
The tax rates for the district were frozen in 2004 with a total assessed value of about $4.3 million. The lawsuit states the 2018 assessed value is $38.2 million, but taxes will continue to be paid on the $4.3 million assessment until the authority board declares its job done.
The city issued the first series of bonds in 2006, followed by another bond issuance in 2010. Both sets of bonds are due to expire in 2035. In 2016, the city refinanced outstanding bond debt of $40.13 million by issuing new bonds at a lower rate, according to the lawsuit. The expiration date remained at 2035.
The TIF district was created by the state’s General Assembly to redevelop the former Air Force Base after it closed in 1993. The state legislature specifically included all three taxing jurisdictions — city, county and school district, Kruea has said. The various taxing jurisdictions do not have the option of being excluded from the state-created TIF.
The city has maintained that all three taxing jurisdictions do not have to agree on the TIF expenditures.
The county and school district had said in 2018 before the lawsuit was filed that they worried the city was using operating revenue from the county and schools to make necessary improvements and repairs inside the city limits that city residents alone should be paying for.
Before the lawsuit was filed in 2018, Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said one of the sticking points for the school system is the original plan from the redevelopment authority that included a school in the Market Common area. She said then the school system does not have immediate plans to build a school in the district, but it should remain on the table as a priority option rather than being deleted from the project list.
“A plan is not a promise,” Mike Shelton, chief financial officer for the city, said in 2018. “We did not promise anything — there was a plan, plans are subject to change. A school was something considered from the beginning as we were developing the air base.”
The plan called for the school to serve about 650 students from kindergarten through fifth grade.
Shelton has pointed out that the redevelopment authority no longer controls enough land for further distribution or sale.
Horry County Government spokeswoman Kelly Moore could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon. The county typically doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
Shelton said in 2018 that if the lawsuit is dropped and the bonds are issued to support the new improvement plans, the authority may be able to declare surplus funds that could be distributed a decade sooner than if the plans were not modified. He said the money could be spent any way the jurisdictions want.
Shelton had estimated the city’s share of the surplus would be $1.3 million annually, or $42.5 million over the remaining life of the TIF. The county’s part of the surplus would be $900,000 annually, or $28.7 million for the life of the TIF. The school system would get $2.1 million annually, or $73 million for the life of the TIF.
Reporters Charles D. Perry, Katie Powell and Viraj Naik contributed to this report.
