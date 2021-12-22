After more than 50 years of offering guidance and legal advice, sometimes with no compensation, Conwayite Tim Johnson has decided it’s time for someone else to take his place advising Bucksport Water System.
At an appreciation dinner for Johnson noting his years of dedicated service, former director and now consultant Glenn Cribb recalled how they called on Johnson to help when they first decided it was time for Bucksport residents to be able to stop relying on well water.
He said Johnson has endured and suffered patiently, but always continued to help lead the nonprofit water service.
He theorized that Johnson and some other members could have made tapes for the Jerry Springer show with some of their early adventures as they worked to start and develop the agency that now serves 7,000 to 7,500 people.
When the agency first went online, it had a 5,000-gallon tank. Now that amount of water would take about seven and one-half minutes to exhaust.
He said over the years there have been eleven projects to increase the agency’s water capacity with each taking two to five years to complete, with none that he was involved with going smoothly.
He said there have been territorial disputes, problems with contractors and lawsuits, but they’ve beaten them all.
Lt. Col. Mark Singleton, ret., said another word that describes Johnson is integrity.
He said Johnson always puts the best face forward for Bucksport.
One of the ways the agency is honoring Johnson is by creating a $1,000 scholarship in his name for a Coastal Carolina University student who lives in the Bucksport service area.
When they announced the scholarship, Johnson replied, “Well I’ve had a nice, nice ride for many years with Bucksport.”
Johnson said he had been practicing law for five or six years when Harold Liebenroodstopped by his office and asked if he had spare time to help create the agency.
“I said, ‘That’s all I got is spare time,’” the now 91-year-old Johnson responded.
He said supporters of the idea got out and walked the territory trying to build support. The government told the organizers they could borrow money if they had enough people signed on.
Back then, Johnson said, “We didn’t have any area. We didn't have any capacity.”
Despite the group’s large growth, Johnson believes the agency’s biggest growth is still to come. He’s expecting twice as many or more customers if the predictions they’ve been given are correct.
“My experience with Bucksport has been wonderful,” Johnson said. “I have enjoyed every bit of it…This has been the finest group of people I’ve ever been involved with.”
He said he thinks the agency has brought in some fine people to carry the agency forward, and they’ll do a good job.
Vernon Martin, who served as president for almost twenty years and continues as a board member, said Johnson came to him almost like a father.
“He has always been someone I respected and regarded very, very highly,” adding that Johnson never tried to reach in and grab money, but after all the years he served without compensation they needed to give him a little more.
He said he’s having a hard time accepting that Johnson is retiring.
“If everybody knew him like I did, they’d love him, too,” he said.
He said Johnson has been an outstanding person and always did what was best for Bucksport Water and not for himself.
“We appreciate him so much. We hate to lose him,” he said, adding that he appreciates him as a man and gentleman and someone people can rely on.”
Johnson responded with compliments for Martin saying, “He has been one of the strong points on the board for years…He knows his business and he knows how to deal with people.”
Regarding Johnson, John Harrelson said, “I’ve sat in meetings and watched that man keep his cool when others didn’t. He has been good to me and he has been great for Bucksport Water.”
Ashley Proctor, who has been employed with Bucksport Water for nine years, has taken over an interim director of the agency.
She thanked everyone, who had gathered for Friday’s event at the Riverside Club, for their support.
Johnson’s daughter, Laura Edge, told the group that even though her father is retiring, he isn’t going anywhere. She assured them that they can call him anytime and he’ll be willing to help.
In addition to many employees of Bucksport Water Service and other guests,
Johnson was especially pleased about some special guests at Friday’s soiree. They included S.C. Rep. Jeff Johnson and his wife Tamara; Alice Edge, widow of Jerry E. Edge, a former president of Bucksport Water Service, and their children, Stephen Edge and his wife Darena Allen Edge, and their two children, Stephanie and Maggie Edge, and Edsel Edge and his wife Laura, and their two children, Jerry Edsol Edge III and his wife Sara Cox Edge, and Coker Edge Hall and her husband Sam Hall.
