John David won a special election in Atlantic Beach on Tuesday for a seat on town council.

David, who is in the military and nearing retirement, defeated three candidates and ended the night with 32 votes.

In the running for the seat were David, Lenny Evans, Michael Isom and Brian Taylor, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

David, 53, told My Horry News before the election that if he won the seat, he would work to grow 30th and 31st street as well as work closely with landowners to hopefully bring more businesses to Atlantic Beach.

The new councilman will be sworn in during the Feb. 6 town council meeting.