John David won a special election in Atlantic Beach on Tuesday for a seat on town council.
David, who is in the military and nearing retirement, defeated three candidates and ended the night with 32 votes.
In the running for the seat were David, Lenny Evans, Michael Isom and Brian Taylor, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.
David, 53, told My Horry News before the election that if he won the seat, he would work to grow 30th and 31st street as well as work closely with landowners to hopefully bring more businesses to Atlantic Beach.
The new councilman will be sworn in during the Feb. 6 town council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.