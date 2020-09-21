Folks looking for work on the Grand Strand are in luck, as SC Works Waccamaw is hosting a job fair in Conway on Tuesday.
The drive-thru event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 200 Victory Lane, according to a news release. That's off of S.C. 501 near Horry Georgetown-Technical College.
Currently, there are openings for hundreds of positions in the hospitality and manufacturing fields.
Job fair attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Employers that will have representatives on site include Marriott, Eastern Seaboard Management, Myrtle Beach Seaside Resorts, MasterCorp, Waccamaw Youth Center and MIDCON Wiring Solutions, the release said.
Information on posts at Express Employment Professionals will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.