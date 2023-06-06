An inmate at J. Reuben Long Detention center was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at Conway Medical Center on Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said an officer at the jail found a inmate unresponsive in a cell around 2:15 p.m. The officer then alerted staff medical personnel, who along with responding officers initiated live-saving measures and called EMS.
EMS assumed care of the patient after arriving and transported him to an area hospital, where he shortly after pronounced dead by medical personnel.
The release said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted and responded to the detention center, and took over the investigation.
No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the release.
