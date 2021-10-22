The state on Thursday offered up evidence to claim that Derrick Rivera was running from the crimes for which he’s charged, citing phone call and text message records from the destroyed phone allegedly belonging to him.

Rivera and co-defendant Bradford Britton are charged with the murders of Steven Johnson Sr. and Steven "Sparky" Johnson Jr. during the Waccamaw Bingo Parlor robbery on July 26, 2019. Britton pled guilty to robbery and accessory after the fact to murder. He has not yet been sentenced and testified for the prosecution on Wednesday.

Rivera pleaded not guilty, and he is on trial this week.

So far, 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson has tried to make the case that Rivera recruited Britton to drive him to the bingo hall where he robbed the business and killed the father and son. The state has made its case using Britton’s testimony and Rivera’s DNA, which was found on objects left at the scene, and the clothes used by the suspect.

William McGuire, Rivera’s attorney, has spent the week attempting to discredit Britton by pointing out previous lies he told police and inconsistencies in his testimony. McGuire has argued that Britton’s accomplice used Rivera’s clothes and that Rivera’s DNA ended up on the items through transference, a process by which a third party can transfer a person’s DNA to other objects.

McGuire has attempted to show flaws in how the investigation was handled, raising the possibility of a different accomplice. He has also questioned why police didn’t show Rivera’s picture to a witness who claimed he could identify the murderer at the bingo hall.

And McGuire has pointed out that neither Rivera’s DNA nor fingerprints were found at the bingo hall — except for the items left by the assailant — and that neither his DNA nor fingerprints were found on the getaway car used in the double murder and robbery. Rivera’s DNA was also not the only DNA found on the items left at the crime scene, DNA analysts testified.