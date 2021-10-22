The state on Thursday offered up evidence to claim that Derrick Rivera was running from the crimes for which he’s charged, citing phone call and text message records from the destroyed phone allegedly belonging to him.
Rivera and co-defendant Bradford Britton are charged with the murders of Steven Johnson Sr. and Steven "Sparky" Johnson Jr. during the Waccamaw Bingo Parlor robbery on July 26, 2019. Britton pled guilty to robbery and accessory after the fact to murder. He has not yet been sentenced and testified for the prosecution on Wednesday.
Rivera pleaded not guilty, and he is on trial this week.
So far, 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson has tried to make the case that Rivera recruited Britton to drive him to the bingo hall where he robbed the business and killed the father and son. The state has made its case using Britton’s testimony and Rivera’s DNA, which was found on objects left at the scene, and the clothes used by the suspect.
William McGuire, Rivera’s attorney, has spent the week attempting to discredit Britton by pointing out previous lies he told police and inconsistencies in his testimony. McGuire has argued that Britton’s accomplice used Rivera’s clothes and that Rivera’s DNA ended up on the items through transference, a process by which a third party can transfer a person’s DNA to other objects.
McGuire has attempted to show flaws in how the investigation was handled, raising the possibility of a different accomplice. He has also questioned why police didn’t show Rivera’s picture to a witness who claimed he could identify the murderer at the bingo hall.
And McGuire has pointed out that neither Rivera’s DNA nor fingerprints were found at the bingo hall — except for the items left by the assailant — and that neither his DNA nor fingerprints were found on the getaway car used in the double murder and robbery. Rivera’s DNA was also not the only DNA found on the items left at the crime scene, DNA analysts testified.
On Thursday, Hixson used phone records and text messages to raise suspicion about Rivera’s behavior after the murders. He made the case that Rivera’s phone number had changed five times between July 14 and July 24, citing Verizon’s records for the phone Rivera was allegedly using at the time of the robbery.
Detectives had no records for Rivera’s calls and texts before July 24, and Rivera didn’t change his number again after robbery.
Horry County police detective Sean Wydera testified about the calls and texts, including one from Rivera on July 25, the day after he changed his phone number.
“There’s a message that says ‘I got money, call this bruv,’ and ‘I don5 say my name over phone just changed my num yesterday,’” Wydera testified.
“So that text message on the 25th says ‘I don’t use my name over the phone, I just changed my number yesterday,’ right?” asked Hixson. “Essentially, yes,” Wydera said.
Prosecutors showed that on July 25, there were three short calls from Rivera to Britton. Close to midnight, there was a 177-second phone call from Britton to Rivera. The content of those calls was not available.
There were more calls between Rivera and Britton on July 26, the day of the murder, the prosecution said, with the last call from Britton to Rivera before 4 p.m. The last time Rivera’s phone connected to a cell tower that day was 4:32 p.m. in Georgetown.
McGuire pointed out on cross-examination that Bradford talked to other people also, raising the possibility of an alternate accomplice that police had not investigated.
However, at some point on the day of the murders, Rivera’s phone was no longer connected to the network. Wydera testified that someone tried to call Rivera’s phone at 8:14 p.m., but his phone was not connected to the network, meaning it was either dead, or turned off, out of a cell coverage area or otherwise inoperable, meaning location data could not be retrieved.
The double murder occurred around 9:45 p.m. that day.
Then at 10:36 p.m., someone again tried to reach Rivera, and again, his phone was not connected to the network, rendering location data impossible to gather since his phone never sent any signal to any cell towers.
The next time anyone connected to Rivera, Wydera said, was at 5:54 p.m. the next day.
On cross-examination, McGuire made the point that Britton had told police and testified that on his way to Myrtle Beach on July 26, he had stopped at a bingo hall in Surfside Beach where his accomplice, whom he identified as Rivera, had made a call before instructing him to go to Waccamaw Bingo.
That call did not show up in Rivera’s phone records.
“He’s always maintained that his passenger made a phone call using the passenger’s phone at Surfside Bingo the night of the Myrtle Beach robbery,” McGuire said. “Now obviously my position is that passenger’s somebody other than Derrick Rivera. Let’s assume that’s true. You could make an effort to find out what phone made that call, right?”
“I’d have to have the phone number for the phone,” Wydera said.
McGuire asked if officers could do a cellphone tower dump to find all the numbers that had bounced off the cell towers in Surfside and Myrtle Beach during a short period of time before the robbery, to see if they could find an accomplice that wasn’t Derrick Rivera.
“You could do a cell phone tower dump at the Surfside Bingo, you could do a cell phone tower dump at the Myrtle Beach bingo for a narrow window and you could see if two numbers or the same number were in those two places, and that would be significant, right?” McGuire asked.
“That’s something that you could do,” Wydera said.
“But you didn’t do it?” McGuire queried.
“I did not do it.”
On redirect questioning by Hixson, Wydera testified that thousand or tens of thousands of callers could be using any particular cell tower within a given hour, adding that “thousands upon thousands” of innocent people could be using the tower and erroneously get caught up in the investigation.
Police traced the Volkswagen Jetta used in the robbery and murder to Britton, and on July 29, arrested him in Georgetown on a family court bench warrant for failure to pay child support, Horry County police investigators testified. After police said he lied about the events, including inventing a fictitious accomplice named "Trey," Britton eventually pointed the finger at Rivera.
Wydera testified that on July 30 at 11:35 p.m., Rivera texted an unknown number: “It’s an emergency. I need a spot to lay low at for tonight. This mugga.” Mug was a nickname for Rivera, along with ‘G’ and ‘Big Bro,’ the prosecution said. Rivera was in Britton’s phone as ‘Big Bro,’ Horry County police investigators testified.
By the time Rivera sent that message, Britton was under arrest, Hixson said.
Then on July 31 at 9:28 p.m., Rivera texted another unknown number, saying “See you in the AM. Peace, I’m riding,” Wydera testified, adding that seconds later, Rivera again texted “Couldn’t tell no one no move I’m making.”
“There was communication after the incident,” Wydera said. “There was content in there to suggest that Rivera had a problem, that he had an emergency, he needed to get out of town.”
David Long with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office testified that a SWAT team he commanded approached an abandoned trailer on Angora Court in Colleton County the night of July 31 after Horry County police told the department there was fugitive in their area.
“The location was a mobile home. No vehicles around it, just sitting in the yard,” Long said. “It looked abandoned.”
The SWAT team, decked out in night vision goggles, surrounded the building and announced themselves, Long said. They heard someone in the building, and obtained a search warrant, which arrived three hours later.
The door to the dwelling had been nailed or screwed shut, Long testified, as when police were prepared to enter, Rivera began pushing the door open and exited the trailer where he was taken into custody. Police announced his arrest on Aug. 1.
Officers found no one else living inside the trailer, Long said, adding there was minimal furniture, no clothing, and a kitchen void of dishes, glasses or food.
Officers did find a cell phone that had been smashed to pieces and 11 .357 magnum cartridges lying on the floor.
State Law Enforcement Division ballistics expert Jana Weaver said the bullets recovered from the bingo parlor crime screen were either from a .38 caliber or .357 magnum revolver.
The bullets are the same width, but the difference is the length of the cartridge that holds the gunpowder: a .357 magnum has a bigger cartridge, but a revolver designed to fire a .357 magnum may also be able to fire .38 caliber rounds.
Britton told police that he believed his accomplice was carrying a .38 caliber revolver, but police never recovered the murder weapon.
Long testified that he didn’t know who owned the trailer where the bullets were found. And the state did not present evidence showing that Rivera had handled the .357 rounds found in the trailer.
During cross-examination, McGuire again brought up Rivera’s shoe size, pointing out that the shoes recovered from the crime scene were size 9.5 and Rivera was arrested in size 11.5 shoes. He asked if Wydera wanted to measure Rivera’s feet, to which the prosecution objected to that line of questioning. The judge agreed with the state.
McGuire never offered other evidence of Rivera’s shoe size except to say he was arrested in size 11.5 shoes. It was unclear what size shoes Rivera was wearing to court.
After the state rested its case, the jury was excused to let Hixson and McGuire discuss the terms of potential testimony from Rivera.
The judge ruled that the prosecution would be allowed to use some of Rivera’s previous convictions, including for strong-armed robbery, against him during questioning. Rivera elected not to testify.
However, Rivera told the judge while the jury was still excused, “I don’t want to waste no more time, or my time. I just want to get this over with, sir. I’m innocent; I’m not guilty. I didn’t do it.”
Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday.
